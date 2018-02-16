Foreign-based stars who could play for Zimbabwe Sables

News / National

ZIMBABWE has produced so many world class rugby players and one only has to look at those who have reached lofty heights for their adopted countries over the last few years.Current players who immediately come to mind are the duo of Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira and David Pocock who have attained legendary status for global rugby powerhouses like South Africa's Springboks and the Wallabies of Australia respectively.Thirty-two-year-old Mtawarira last year became the most capped prop in South African history, while Gweru-born flanker Pocock, who has earned comparisons to the legendary former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw, was widely hailed as the best player at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.There are other Zimbabwean players who have starred for other nations such as England, Italy, Scotland and the US, while many others are currently pursuing professional rugby careers for various clubs around the world.Newly-appointed Sables coach Peter de Villiers has not made a secret his desire to persuade some of the talented players with Zimbabwean roots scattered around the world to return home.De Villiers left for South Africa just two days after his appointment to begin the task of persuading players based in that country to return to the fold as he seeks to build a strong squad for the upcoming continental qualifiers for next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan."I hope they can see a future for themselves in Zim rugby," said De Villiers. "We will go the length and the breadth of this world even if it means we will have to travel by a car for days to go and meet players and talk to them personally and tell them how valuable they can be for the whole country and for the success that we envisage."At this moment [I can't] tell you that they will come back. It all depends on them, but we have plans in place of how we can convince them. I hope they can see a future for themselves in this country," he said.Attracting top talent based in other leagues in Europe and neighbouring South Africa has in the past proved an attempt in futility for Zimbabwe due to lack of funding for the local game.However, de Villiers hopes his arrival and the prospect of playing in the third biggest sporting showcase in the world could see some top-class players retracing their Zimbabwean steps.The Sports Hub looks at some of the players plying their trade abroad and in neighbouring South Africa, who are eligible to represent Zimbabwe and could be part of De Villiers' plans when the World Cup qualifiers start in June.Lovejoy Chawatama (London Irish, age 25)The 119kg and 180cm prop, who joined English topflight side London Irish from London Welsh in January 2017 would be a valuable addition to De Villiers' forwards pack if he can convince him to feature for the Sables.Chawatama, who attended Watershed College in Marondera moved to the United Kingdom when he was 15. He has featured for the England Students team but his close associates say he is yet to decide on his international future, so an international career with Zimbabwe is still a possibility.Dave Ewers (Exeter Chiefs, age 27)The 27-year-old Harare-born versatile back rower is currently one of three Zimbabweans currently on the books of English Aviva Premiership side the Exeter Chiefs together with Don Armand and Kai Horstmann.Ewers was born and raised in Zimbabwe before his family moved to the United Kingdom at the height of the chaotic land reform programme when he was 13.After graduating from Exeter's Academy system, Ewers, known for his destructive ball carrying and exceptional defensive capabilities, has risen to become one of the most physical and abrasive back-row forwards in European rugby.De Villiers could, however, face a tough battle to convince Ewers to feature for the Sables as he appears to have his sights on playing for England.Although he is yet to make his international debut, Ewers was part of England squad's to face the Barbarians in 2014 before being selected in England's 2016 Six Nations squad.Nyasha Tarusenga (University of Cape Town, Western Province, age 22)The talented number eight, who captained the Kyle College Under-14 side before moving to South Africa to attend St Benedicts, is one of the brightest prospects in the Varsity Cup, an annual rugby union competition featuring South African universities.Despite the energetic loose forward's monstrous size, he has been known to leave the opposition in his wake with some searing pace.He also showed valuable leadership, serving as University of Cape Town captain in several games last season.Brendon Mandivenga (Loughborough University, age 23)Brendon Mandivenga has continued his development in English rugby after a sterling youth career with Zimbabwe's junior nationalrugby teams during his time at Peterhouse College.The mercurial fullback cum wing was one of the stars during Zimbabwe's impressive run during the 2013 Coca Cola Craven Week before leaving for England to join the Leicester Tigers Academy.After a stint at the Tigers Academy, Mandivenga moved to Loughborough University, where he was part of the squad which narrowly lost the BUCS Rugby Union Championship final against Exeter at Twickenham.Mike Williams (Leicester Tigers, age 26)The abrasive flanker, who was born in Bulawayo, has been on the radar of England coach Eddie Jones for the last couple of seasons after some solid performances in the Aviva Premiership.Williams received his first call up to the senior England squad by coach Eddie Jones in August 2016 for a pre-season training squad before being named in the Test squad for the Autumn Internationals a month later.However he was subsequently ruled out of the Tests after breaking his arm.Williams left Zimbabwe aged 19 and spent five years in in South Africa playing for the Sharks, and the Bulls before moving to England in 2013 to join Worcester Warriors on a two-year deal.He left Worcester three years ago for Aviva Premiership side Leicester Tigers, where he has established himself as one of the club's star players.Sam Phiri (Western Province, 20)The explosive former Zimbabwe Under-20 rugby captain has made remarkable progress since being offered a contract at the prestigious Western Province Rugby Institute in December 2016.A powerfully-built young player blessed with good hands, deft touch, explosive pace and renowned finishing prowess, Phiri, who also excelled as a cricketer at Falcon is tipped to make his debut in the Currie Cup this year after excelling with the Under-19s.De Villiers will be confident of persuading the fledgling star to pursue an international an international career with Zimbabwe.Eli Snyman (Bulls, age 22)The 22-year-old towering lock reportedly has his sights firmly set on an international career with the Springboks as a natural progression after making the South African Under-20 squad for the 2016 World Rugby Junior World Cup.Snyman, who attended St John's College in Harare, was part of the Zimbabwe Schools side at the Craven Week competition in 2014 where his performances earned him an academy contract with the Blue Bulls.He has since progressed through the ranks at the Bulls and this could turn out to be a big season for the big lock.Last month Snyman was named on the bench for the Bulls for their Super Rugby warm-up matches against the Lions and Sharks. It would be a massive coup for de Villiers if he can convince Snyman to forgo his Springboks ambitions for a Sables career.Marco Mama (Worcester Warriors, age 26)The Nigeria-born, Zimbabwe raised a versatile back rower's career received a massive boost early this month after being offered a new one-year deal with Aviva Premiership side Worcester Warriors.Mama represented the Zimbabwe Under-20 rugby team at the 2010 and 2011 editions of the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy tournaments before pursuing a professional rugby career in England.Mama, would be another valuable addition to Peter de Villiers squad should the South African coach manage to convince him to retrace his Zimbabwe roots.Lambert Groenewald (Pumas, age 29)The South Africa-born loose forward was part of the Sables squad which narrowly missed out on automatic qualification for the 2015 Rugby World Cup by a bonus point in 2014 putting on some solid performances throughout the campaign.While Groenewald has not featured for the Sables since, the heartbreak in Madagascar, de Villiers will be confident of persuading him to retrace his roots ahead of the upcoming qualifiers.Groenewald has been a key member of the Pumas side in the Currie Cup competition since moving from the Golden Lions.Other Zimbabwean players plying their different clubs in Europe and South Africa, who could feature for the Sables, include Angus Curtis (Ulster Rugby), Stephen Bhasera (University of Johannesburg), Graeme Lawler (Cork Constitution), Peter Du Toit (Clontarf RC), Ian Prior (Western Force), Tatendaishe Mujawo (University of Johannesburg), Tapiwa Mafura (North-West University), Michael Kumbirai (Stormers), Wolfgang Voight (Mannschaftskader Hannover), Deven Marshal just to mention a few.