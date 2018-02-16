Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chombo accused of demanding shares

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Woes continue to mount for ex-Cabinet minister Ignatius Chombo after he was dragged to court on fresh corruption charges yesterday.

Chombo is facing a slew of charges relating to some of the transactions made during his tenure as Local Government minister.

The State insists millions of dollars were misappropriated, as a result of his alleged abuse of office.

In the latest case, Chombo appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba charged with criminal abuse of office.

This was after he allegedly demanded a 25 percent shareholding from a Chirundu-based fish farmer who had approached his office seeking the release of title deeds for a property he was leasing.

Prosecutor Edmore Nyazamba alleged that in 2001 the complainant, Chargan Vithal Rama, got a 60-year lease to stand number 554/547 Chirundu Fish Farm, expiring in 2054.

Rama intended to practice fish farming on the farm and, in 2007, after he had made developments worth $500 000 on the property, he ran out of money and approached banks for funding.

The court heard that banks needed surety in the form of title deeds for the land on which fish farming was being practiced.

It was alleged that Rama's brother Amrat Vithal who had been a councillor in Chirundu arranged a meeting with Chombo to persuade the then Local Government minister to facilitate release of the title deeds for Rama to qualify for loans.

The court heard that Chombo advised Rama to meet him at his residence along Mazowe Road to discuss the issue.

In February 2008, Rama, Amrat and son Vinodhai went to Chombo's house on a Sunday and presented their request before being told that title deeds could be released on condition that they would declare 25 percent share of their business.

Chombo reportedly made it clear that 25 percent was for his facilitation of the issue of title deeds and Rama advised the minister that he would consider the condition and get back to him.

It was alleged that Rama never returned to Chombo and he caused withdrawal of the businessman's lease illegally before giving verbal instructions to his subordinates to allocate Glory Boost (Private) Limited the same lease.

According to the State, Chombo had no right to issue instructions to the deputy director State Lands to allocate the farm to Glory Boost and showed favour.

After the State applied for bail yesterday, the prosecutor did not oppose Chombo's admission to bail and applied that he continues abiding by conditions that were imposed on him by the High Court in previous matters.

Chombo is on $5 000 bail with conditions to report once a day at Marlborough Police Station, surrender passport and continue residing at his present address.

Chombo is already facing another similar case, in which property developer Eddies-PFugari is a complainant, the State alleged that sometime in 1997-PFugari purchased White Cliff Farm from Fredrick John William Smith and the property was transferred under Deed of Transfer number 10444/2000.

The court heard that prior to acquisition of the property, government had a certificate of "no present interest" in respect of the land and-PFugari was granted a subdivision permit.

Pfugari subsequently divided the farm into residential stands and began selling to prospective home owners.

Sometime in 2000, Chombo used his authority and allegedly allocated the residential stands to illegal settlers within-PFugari's property.

According to the State, Chombo's conduct disrupted a lawful housing scheme, he abused his office and acted unlawfully.

Pfugari subsequently lost property valued $200 million.

It was further alleged that Chombo appeared to be sympathetic to-PFugari for his loss and reportedly invited him to his office assuring him he would remove the illegal settlers from his land.

Chombo claimed he would use his political muscle on condition that-PFugari gave him a consideration or reward in the form of a piece of land from his property in Norton where he was selling residential stands.

Since-PFugari was desperate at that time he gave Chombo stand number 5841 Knowe Norton measuring 3 712 acres valued at $310 150.

Pfugari was advised to transfer the stand into Ronchelle Trading (Pvt) Ltd a company whose directors are Nimrod Chiminya(Chombo's brother) and Kumbirai Mubwandarika under Deed of Transfer number 10761/02.

The shelf company was allegedly bought and used specifically for this transaction.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online
More on: #Chombo, #Shares, #Demand

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe after Morgan Tsvangirai - A narrative full of trials, sadness and hope

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zimbabwe general elections won't be free and fair

4 hrs ago | 386 Views

SABC axes Zimbabwean-born presenter over Ramaphosa, Tsvangirai blunder

5 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Chombo arrested

5 hrs ago | 925 Views

Tsvangirai was never for the National Heroes Acre

5 hrs ago | 382 Views

Peter Dube's suspension lifted

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Police boss Matanga dragged to court

5 hrs ago | 558 Views

G40 ministers appear before party

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

'Khupe loses ground'

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa's army takes over Tsvangirai body, sparks fury

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chamisa barred from Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Prophet Makandiwa's accusers seek to avoid court

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Why EU embraced Mnangagwa govt

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Tsvangirai grief shakes Buhera

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

The real coup in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimsec leaks scandal deepens

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Chiyangwa's bag of empty promises

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

TB Joshua fails to meet Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Prophet Magaya opens $17m factory

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Makandiwa gives Mnangagwa $300,000

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Welshman Ncube drops Tsvangirai bombshell

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Tsvangirai's death must unite warring MDC leaders

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chiyangwa's dream shattered

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

How Grace Mugabe got her ‘fake' PhD

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mugabe looks happy, relaxed, says cleric

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Battle for Morgan Tsvangirai's throne escalates

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Foreign-based stars who could play for Zimbabwe Sables

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Khupe speaks on Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Death threats in split MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Cop 'rapes' wife

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

MDC implodes - Rumours and gossip destroys the once strong party

7 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Its death, power and money

9 hrs ago | 1965 Views

Chaos erupts as Tsvangirai body arrives - Khupe, Mudzuri booed

12 hrs ago | 12062 Views

Vigil mourns Tsvangirai 'Father of the nation'

13 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Govt hailed for reducing domestic violence

13 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

13 hrs ago | 3955 Views

Chief Hozhele dies at 101

13 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai: Footprints on the sands of history

15 hrs ago | 1834 Views

WATCH: Morgan Tsvangirai - Hero tribute song

15 hrs ago | 5026 Views

Zanu-PF's sudden love for late Tsvangirai must be taken with care

16 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Villager sues Zanu-PF thug for $10 000 over assault

17 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chief accused of cheating villagers in fuel money

18 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Villager assaulted for sabotaging Zanu PF activities

18 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zanu PF activist video record people registering to vote

18 hrs ago | 696 Views

Heavily armed Anti- Riot Police deployed at Lupane court as MRP President appears

18 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Power hungry MDC-T activists should have waited until after Tsvangirai burial

18 hrs ago | 2416 Views

ZACRAS commemorates World Radio Day

19 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu PF factions clash over land in Epworth

19 hrs ago | 504 Views

In memory of President Morgan Tsvangirai

19 hrs ago | 802 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days