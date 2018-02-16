Latest News Editor's Choice


Makandiwa gives Mnangagwa $300,000

by Staff reporter
United Family International Church leader Emmanuel Makandiwa yesterday donated $300 000 to first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's new foundation, which is advocating for access to health for the poor.

The Angel of Hope Foundation, which was launched in Harare yesterday, also received $100 000 from President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's wife, Marry, chipped in with $20 000, while Prophetic Healing and Deliverances founder Walter Magaya donated an ambulance.

Speaking at the launch, Mnangagwa said his wife had asked government to reduce charges for chemotherapy treatment from $400 a session.

"I am yet to meet with the Health minister and Cabinet so that we look into that issue, we are looking to reduce that fee quite considerably," he said.

Mnangagwa endorsed the foundation saying government would support its work because it was apolitical and non-partisan.

"She is helping everyone, those who love the president and those who don't. these are programmes that everyone should support and as government we assure you that we will support the foundation. It relieves our work as government," he said.

The foundation also received endorsement from South African music star Yvonne Chaka Chaka who sent a pre-recorded message pledging her support.

The first lady said the foundation was there to ensure every child would have a fighting chance to access education, food and good health.

She paid tribute to late former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai, calling for a moment of silence before delivering her speech.

Source - online

