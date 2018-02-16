Prophet Magaya opens $17m factory

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi yesterday challenged the church to take the lead in preaching peace in communities to foster national healing.Speaking at the commissioning of a $17 million tile processing plant owned by Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) ministry founder Walter Magaya, Mohadi said religious groups play an important role uniting people."We want peace to prevail. I happen to be the one responsible for the National Healing and Peace Commission and we want to engage all stakeholders and the church is included," he said. "I am here to commission what the man of God has put up. We want to thank him."Mohadi was accompanied by Industry minister Mike Bimha and Scholarships minister Christopher Mushohwe as he toured the factory which uses marble stones from Mashonaland West as raw materials.Magaya told Mohadi that they had invested in modern technology to produce a wide range of products such as tiles, plates, teaspoons and jewellery, among other products."We want to thank government for the ease of doing business. We have been able to open this factory today. We are going to create jobs," he said."We are looking at over 3 000 jobs being created. We are also targeting to export our products so that we can help our country in terms of foreign currency earnings."Thousands of PHD members also attended the commissioning ceremony.