Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimsec leaks scandal deepens

by Staf reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The leakage of last year's "O" Level examination papers was not confined to the English Language Paper 2 as the Mathematics and Science papers also found their way into the hands of candidates ahead of the sittings, a confidential report has revealed.

The credibility of the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) took a battering a fortnight ago after the government ordered candidates who sat for the November 2017 English Paper 2 to rewrite the examination.

However, the order was reversed by the High Court last week, prompting the Zimsec board to suspend the body's director Esau Nhandara and six other directors pending investigations.

And it has since emerged that the English paper scandal was just a tip of the iceberg.

According to a report titled Enquiry into Zimsec questions leakage during 2017 examinations obtained from the Primary and Secondary Education ministry last week, Mathematics had the highest number of papers that were leaked last year.

English had the highest number of papers that found their way into the hands of the candidates before the examination date followed by Science.

"The three subjects are compulsory for most institutes if you want to further your education career and are also demanded by most employers. this makes them most saleable," reads part of the report prepared by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (property section Harare).

"Maths had the highest leakage in two comparative years, 2016 and 2017. This is due to the fact that that it is probably the hardest to pass and thereby making it the most lucrative to sell."

A Masvingo teacher, Maurice Chiturumani (41), was identified as the alleged source of the leakages. He is suspected to have been working with Presley Moyo from Murehwa.
Private schools were also identified as some of the worst offenders.

"Private teachers took advantage of the leaked papers to teach their students the real exam papers," reads part of the report.

"This would give them an advantage as more students would flock to them if they attained a high pass rate."

The investigation identified social media as the medium for the leakages.

"Papers were mainly distributed through WhatsApp and payments made via the Ecocash platform," the report says .

In Mashonaland Central, a husband and wife were found with a soft copy of the leaked examination just before the examination and they "confessed to have obtained it from their family WhatsApp group comprising of 51 members".

"The first case in the November 2017 examination leakage was detected in Norton, Mashonaland West province," the investigator said.

"A follow-up done led to Mutare where Tinashe Mukupe was arrested.

"Tinashe then led to Presley Moyo in Murehwa and the trail eventually fell cold on Maurice Chiturumani in Bikita"

Chiturumani has since appeared before the courts facing two charges of contravening the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council Act and criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.
He is out on $100 bail coupled with stringent conditions.

Chiturumani teaches Mathematics, Science and Geography at Budiriro Secondary School in Masvingo.

During the 2017 Zimsec "O" Level examination period, Chiturumani was part of the school team which would collect examination question papers from a cluster station located at Gwindingwi Secondary School at Nyika growth point.

The report states that Zimsec should relook at the distribution of the exam papers as well as laws that punish those who would have been caught leaking the papers.

"The current laws are not punitive enough to deter would-be offenders," the report says.

"Enough and responsible personnel should be involved in collecting the examination material as one or two could connive to tamper and leak the examination paper for a reward or other motives."

Zimsec has over the years struggled to contain leakage of its examination papers, which has severely compromised the country's education system.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard
More on: #Zimsec, #Scandal, #Leaks

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe after Morgan Tsvangirai - A narrative full of trials, sadness and hope

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

Zimbabwe general elections won't be free and fair

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

SABC axes Zimbabwean-born presenter over Ramaphosa, Tsvangirai blunder

4 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Chombo arrested

4 hrs ago | 904 Views

Tsvangirai was never for the National Heroes Acre

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Peter Dube's suspension lifted

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Police boss Matanga dragged to court

5 hrs ago | 547 Views

G40 ministers appear before party

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

'Khupe loses ground'

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mnangagwa's army takes over Tsvangirai body, sparks fury

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chamisa barred from Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Prophet Makandiwa's accusers seek to avoid court

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Why EU embraced Mnangagwa govt

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Tsvangirai grief shakes Buhera

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

The real coup in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chiyangwa's bag of empty promises

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

TB Joshua fails to meet Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Prophet Magaya opens $17m factory

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Makandiwa gives Mnangagwa $300,000

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Welshman Ncube drops Tsvangirai bombshell

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Tsvangirai's death must unite warring MDC leaders

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chiyangwa's dream shattered

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

How Grace Mugabe got her ‘fake' PhD

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chombo accused of demanding shares

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mugabe looks happy, relaxed, says cleric

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

Battle for Morgan Tsvangirai's throne escalates

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Foreign-based stars who could play for Zimbabwe Sables

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Khupe speaks on Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Death threats in split MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Cop 'rapes' wife

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

MDC implodes - Rumours and gossip destroys the once strong party

7 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Its death, power and money

9 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Chaos erupts as Tsvangirai body arrives - Khupe, Mudzuri booed

12 hrs ago | 12044 Views

Vigil mourns Tsvangirai 'Father of the nation'

13 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Govt hailed for reducing domestic violence

13 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

13 hrs ago | 3951 Views

Chief Hozhele dies at 101

13 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai: Footprints on the sands of history

15 hrs ago | 1832 Views

WATCH: Morgan Tsvangirai - Hero tribute song

15 hrs ago | 5024 Views

Zanu-PF's sudden love for late Tsvangirai must be taken with care

15 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Villager sues Zanu-PF thug for $10 000 over assault

17 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chief accused of cheating villagers in fuel money

18 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Villager assaulted for sabotaging Zanu PF activities

18 hrs ago | 788 Views

Zanu PF activist video record people registering to vote

18 hrs ago | 696 Views

Heavily armed Anti- Riot Police deployed at Lupane court as MRP President appears

18 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Power hungry MDC-T activists should have waited until after Tsvangirai burial

18 hrs ago | 2416 Views

ZACRAS commemorates World Radio Day

19 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zanu PF factions clash over land in Epworth

19 hrs ago | 504 Views

In memory of President Morgan Tsvangirai

19 hrs ago | 802 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days