Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa barred from Tsvangirai funeral

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Self-imposed acting MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa's fallout with the family of the late party leader Morgan Tsvangirai deepened yesterday when the veteran opposition leader's mother declared she doesn't want to see him at her son's funeral.

Tsvangirai's mother also said she did not want to see Tsvangirai's widow Elizabeth Macheka.

The two are accused of trying to grab power in the MDC-T at a time the family and party supporters are in mourning.

"Tell your uncles, I don't want to see Elizabeth and Chamisa here or I will kill myself," Tsvangirai's mother said in a recording aired on ZTV last night.

According to family sources, one of Tsvangirai's brothers refused to shake Chamisa's hand at the airport as the body arrived from South Africa.

Macheka had arrived on an earlier flight. Chamisa raised eyebrows when he announced that Tsvangirai's body would be taken to the army barracks on arrival amid claims the politician's family had not been briefed about the arrangements.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe after Morgan Tsvangirai - A narrative full of trials, sadness and hope

4 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zimbabwe general elections won't be free and fair

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

SABC axes Zimbabwean-born presenter over Ramaphosa, Tsvangirai blunder

5 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Chombo arrested

5 hrs ago | 928 Views

Tsvangirai was never for the National Heroes Acre

5 hrs ago | 382 Views

Peter Dube's suspension lifted

5 hrs ago | 285 Views

Police boss Matanga dragged to court

5 hrs ago | 559 Views

G40 ministers appear before party

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

'Khupe loses ground'

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa's army takes over Tsvangirai body, sparks fury

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Prophet Makandiwa's accusers seek to avoid court

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Why EU embraced Mnangagwa govt

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Tsvangirai grief shakes Buhera

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

The real coup in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimsec leaks scandal deepens

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Chiyangwa's bag of empty promises

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

TB Joshua fails to meet Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Prophet Magaya opens $17m factory

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Makandiwa gives Mnangagwa $300,000

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Welshman Ncube drops Tsvangirai bombshell

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Tsvangirai's death must unite warring MDC leaders

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chiyangwa's dream shattered

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

How Grace Mugabe got her ‘fake' PhD

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chombo accused of demanding shares

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mugabe looks happy, relaxed, says cleric

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Battle for Morgan Tsvangirai's throne escalates

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Foreign-based stars who could play for Zimbabwe Sables

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Khupe speaks on Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Death threats in split MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Cop 'rapes' wife

7 hrs ago | 552 Views

MDC implodes - Rumours and gossip destroys the once strong party

7 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Its death, power and money

9 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Chaos erupts as Tsvangirai body arrives - Khupe, Mudzuri booed

12 hrs ago | 12064 Views

Vigil mourns Tsvangirai 'Father of the nation'

13 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Govt hailed for reducing domestic violence

13 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

13 hrs ago | 3956 Views

Chief Hozhele dies at 101

13 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai: Footprints on the sands of history

15 hrs ago | 1834 Views

WATCH: Morgan Tsvangirai - Hero tribute song

15 hrs ago | 5026 Views

Zanu-PF's sudden love for late Tsvangirai must be taken with care

16 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Villager sues Zanu-PF thug for $10 000 over assault

17 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chief accused of cheating villagers in fuel money

18 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Villager assaulted for sabotaging Zanu PF activities

18 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zanu PF activist video record people registering to vote

18 hrs ago | 696 Views

Heavily armed Anti- Riot Police deployed at Lupane court as MRP President appears

18 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Power hungry MDC-T activists should have waited until after Tsvangirai burial

18 hrs ago | 2416 Views

ZACRAS commemorates World Radio Day

19 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu PF factions clash over land in Epworth

19 hrs ago | 504 Views

In memory of President Morgan Tsvangirai

19 hrs ago | 802 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days