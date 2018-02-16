G40 ministers appear before party

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE former ministers, who were alleged to be G40 foot soldiers in the Midlands Province have appeared before a disciplinary committee.Former Ministers Francis Nhema, Chiratidzo Mabuwa and Fred Moyo appeared before Midlands disciplinary committee to answer to charges of fronting for the G40 machinations in the province. The three now await the verdict which is expected before the primary elections. Former Midlands Minister of State Jason Machaya was also summoned for disciplinary hearing over the same allegations.Speaking during a Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Gweru yesterday, Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairman Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube said Machaya will soon appear before the disciplinary committee facing charges of fanning factionalism."I would want to advise you that Cdes Francis Nhema, Chiratidzo Mabuwa and Fred Moyo have appeared before the disciplinary committee to answer to allegations of championing the G40 agenda. Their fate will soon be deliberated. Machaya who is facing similar allegations will also come for disciplinary hearing," he said.Eng Ncube urged members of the party not to be vindictive and stop victimising others whom they have personal vendettas with by making false allegations against them."We know that we are heading for elections and some might want to take that opportunity to discredit other potential candidates accusing them of things they didn't do. Let us be united as a party and we do not want people to use the party to settle their personal scores, we want to ensure a fair ground in the primary elections. All members of the party who had strayed to G40 must be brought back to the party. If there are those that remain adamant we won't force them," he said.Eng Ncube said the province will not entertain imposition of candidate in the forthcoming primary elections.