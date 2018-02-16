Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SABC axes Zimbabwean-born presenter over Ramaphosa, Tsvangirai blunder

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
VETERAN broadcaster Peter Ndoro has been removed from his slot as SABC's prime time news anchor after mistakenly announcing new President Cyril Ramaphosa had died.

Ndoro was reading an item regarding the death of Zimbabwean opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died on Wednesday while receiving treatment for colon cancer at a South African hospital.

"The SABC has noted with concern an on-air error which occurred last night (Wednesday) on the 1800hrs news bulletin. In this bulletin Mr Peter Ndoro rendered a news item to announce the death of Zimbabwean MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.
"Mr Ndoro erroneously announced that President Ramaphosa had passed away instead of announcing Mr Tsvangirai," the SABC said in a statement.

The public broadcaster said while it understood that this was a human error it took the issue seriously.

"We take the matter very serious light as it is not only embarrassing but can potentially affect those involved negatively.

"In light of this event, news management has since engaged Mr Ndoro and he has indicated n that he is fatigued and needed some time off. Management has agreed to his request and he will be taking a break from the show," the statement said.

Ndoro, according to the statement, has since apologised to Ramaphosa with the SA leader accepting the apology.

Ramaphosa was elected SA president a day after predecessor President Jacob Zuma was forced to resign following a recall by the ruling ANC party.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe after Morgan Tsvangirai - A narrative full of trials, sadness and hope

4 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zimbabwe general elections won't be free and fair

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

Chombo arrested

4 hrs ago | 915 Views

Tsvangirai was never for the National Heroes Acre

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

Peter Dube's suspension lifted

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

Police boss Matanga dragged to court

5 hrs ago | 554 Views

G40 ministers appear before party

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

'Khupe loses ground'

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mnangagwa's army takes over Tsvangirai body, sparks fury

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chamisa barred from Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Prophet Makandiwa's accusers seek to avoid court

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Why EU embraced Mnangagwa govt

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Tsvangirai grief shakes Buhera

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

The real coup in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimsec leaks scandal deepens

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chiyangwa's bag of empty promises

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

TB Joshua fails to meet Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Prophet Magaya opens $17m factory

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Makandiwa gives Mnangagwa $300,000

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Welshman Ncube drops Tsvangirai bombshell

5 hrs ago | 263 Views

Tsvangirai's death must unite warring MDC leaders

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chiyangwa's dream shattered

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

How Grace Mugabe got her ‘fake' PhD

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chombo accused of demanding shares

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mugabe looks happy, relaxed, says cleric

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

Battle for Morgan Tsvangirai's throne escalates

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Foreign-based stars who could play for Zimbabwe Sables

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Khupe speaks on Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Death threats in split MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Cop 'rapes' wife

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

MDC implodes - Rumours and gossip destroys the once strong party

7 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Its death, power and money

9 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Chaos erupts as Tsvangirai body arrives - Khupe, Mudzuri booed

12 hrs ago | 12054 Views

Vigil mourns Tsvangirai 'Father of the nation'

13 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Govt hailed for reducing domestic violence

13 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

13 hrs ago | 3952 Views

Chief Hozhele dies at 101

13 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai: Footprints on the sands of history

15 hrs ago | 1834 Views

WATCH: Morgan Tsvangirai - Hero tribute song

15 hrs ago | 5026 Views

Zanu-PF's sudden love for late Tsvangirai must be taken with care

16 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Villager sues Zanu-PF thug for $10 000 over assault

17 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chief accused of cheating villagers in fuel money

18 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Villager assaulted for sabotaging Zanu PF activities

18 hrs ago | 788 Views

Zanu PF activist video record people registering to vote

18 hrs ago | 696 Views

Heavily armed Anti- Riot Police deployed at Lupane court as MRP President appears

18 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Power hungry MDC-T activists should have waited until after Tsvangirai burial

18 hrs ago | 2416 Views

ZACRAS commemorates World Radio Day

19 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zanu PF factions clash over land in Epworth

19 hrs ago | 504 Views

In memory of President Morgan Tsvangirai

19 hrs ago | 802 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days