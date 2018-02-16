SABC axes Zimbabwean-born presenter over Ramaphosa, Tsvangirai blunder

News / National

by Staff reporter

VETERAN broadcaster Peter Ndoro has been removed from his slot as SABC's prime time news anchor after mistakenly announcing new President Cyril Ramaphosa had died.Ndoro was reading an item regarding the death of Zimbabwean opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died on Wednesday while receiving treatment for colon cancer at a South African hospital."The SABC has noted with concern an on-air error which occurred last night (Wednesday) on the 1800hrs news bulletin. In this bulletin Mr Peter Ndoro rendered a news item to announce the death of Zimbabwean MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai."Mr Ndoro erroneously announced that President Ramaphosa had passed away instead of announcing Mr Tsvangirai," the SABC said in a statement.The public broadcaster said while it understood that this was a human error it took the issue seriously."We take the matter very serious light as it is not only embarrassing but can potentially affect those involved negatively."In light of this event, news management has since engaged Mr Ndoro and he has indicated n that he is fatigued and needed some time off. Management has agreed to his request and he will be taking a break from the show," the statement said.Ndoro, according to the statement, has since apologised to Ramaphosa with the SA leader accepting the apology.Ramaphosa was elected SA president a day after predecessor President Jacob Zuma was forced to resign following a recall by the ruling ANC party.