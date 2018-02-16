Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets mourn Tsvangirai

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF secretary for war veterans Victor Matemadanda has paid tribute to MDC-T Mr Morgan Tsvangirai for his contribution to the development of politics after Independence. In an interview last week when he visited the former Prime Minister's residence in Highlands, Harare, to pay his condolences, Matemadanda said as war veterans, they recognised Mr Tsvangirai as a fighter for democracy in the country.

"I came here representing war veterans and ex-detainees," he said.
"We recognise Mr Tsvangirai's efforts in creating a democratic nation. It is unfortunate that he has left us, but President Emmerson Mnangagwa has already begun creating a democratic Zimbabwe."

Matemadanda said President Mnangagwa's love to create a Zimbabwe that is democratic and peaceful was seen when he visited Mr Tsvangirai at his house recently.
"We have seen President Mnangagwa coming to see him, and that was a sign of his commitment to create a democratic and peaceful Zimbabwe," he said.

"It is unfortunate that Mr Tsvangirai is no longer with us.
"The visit of President Mnangagwa was significant because he showed the nation that he was a true leader, who wanted to make sure that every Zimbabwean, despite his or her political affiliation would live in peace."
Matemadanda said the nation lost a person, who fought tirelessly in bringing former President Robert Mugabe to accountability.

"We might come from different political backgrounds, but he was a man who loved to see a developed country," he said.
"The current President will, however, fulfil that as he has already done a number of notable things towards building a free and fair Zimbabwe." Matemadanda said when he last met Mr Tsvangirai, they discussed the need for a free and fair election.

"He wanted a free and fair election and that is what President Mnangagwa is lobbying for," he said.

"I want also to thank President Mnangagwa on behalf of the war veterans for giving a State-assisted funeral to Mr Tsvangirai."



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimappers

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai nurse mysteriously dies

9 mins ago | 420 Views

Vendors acquitted over protest against cops

50 mins ago | 136 Views

Funeral UPDATE: Tsvangirai's body in army chopper

2 hrs ago | 6317 Views

ZCLDN's statement on drug and alcohol abuse in schools

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Tsvangirai body arrives at Robert Mugabe Square

4 hrs ago | 5572 Views

WATCH: Heavy rains pound Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 3164 Views

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa addresses MDC supporters 18 February 2018

5 hrs ago | 2764 Views

MDC-T in name quandary after Tsvangirai death

5 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Zimbabwe presidential scholarship students turn to prostitution

5 hrs ago | 1724 Views

WATCH: Peter Zwide coronation in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 951 Views

Tsvangirai Death: The only truth is

7 hrs ago | 6175 Views

Guruve North villagers forced to attend Zanu PF meeting

8 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Zanu PF chair threatens violence if Zanu PF loses elections

8 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Stop pretending to have been loyal to Tsvangirai when he has died

8 hrs ago | 5049 Views

Tsvangirai cannot be compared to 'rapists' lying at heroes acre

8 hrs ago | 2203 Views

CSO advocates for special instrument for victims of genocide

8 hrs ago | 452 Views

She is Different

8 hrs ago | 3516 Views

Does the MDC-T leader's death signify the end of the party?

8 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Zanu PF to use Tsvangirai's funeral to lure voters'

9 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Mnangagwa came short of describing Tsvangirai as the people's hero

9 hrs ago | 2570 Views

Mystery over G40 petition

9 hrs ago | 2481 Views

Tsvangirai's mother boycotts service

9 hrs ago | 8208 Views

MDC-T blasts Mnangagwa over Tsvangirai hero status snub

9 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: ZACC probes Mararike

9 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Bus firm ordered to pay accident victim's wife $60k compensation

9 hrs ago | 1416 Views

I trained Tsvangirai on peace-building, says Mukonori

9 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Govt launches Zimdef forensic audit

9 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Cheating' MSU lecturer in fatal accident

9 hrs ago | 3081 Views

Mnangagwa to commission leased NRZ equipment

9 hrs ago | 647 Views

National healing consultations start

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

Peter Dube not out of woods yet

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

BF, Luveve goalposts condemned

9 hrs ago | 447 Views

Stupid AU chair trashes G40 claims

9 hrs ago | 907 Views

Negligent doctor suspended, undergoes retraining

10 hrs ago | 858 Views

Police base closure worries residents

10 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chamisa's conduct shameful, appalling

10 hrs ago | 3897 Views

MDC-T leaders conduct shockingly distasteful, says Coltart

10 hrs ago | 906 Views

Unwanted couple pitch at Tsvangirai funeral

10 hrs ago | 3845 Views

MDC-T set for March extraordinary congress

10 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Ramaphosa sparks Cabinet panic

10 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn match abandoned due to heavy rain

10 hrs ago | 526 Views

High Court dismisses OK challenge

10 hrs ago | 402 Views

Diaspora woman loses house to mistress

10 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Army uniform land duo in trouble

10 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mujuru respects Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa to fulfil pledges to Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 425 Views

Tsvangirai's mother to kill herself?

10 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Politburo approves new party regalia

10 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwe after Morgan Tsvangirai - A narrative full of trials, sadness and hope

17 hrs ago | 1514 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days