Mujuru respects Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago
Former Vice President Joice Mujuru has said she respects President Mnangagwa because she shared the trenches with him during the liberation struggle. This came as the political coalition she is representing slammed the MDC Alliance for making a renewed call for the extension of illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe.

The People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) – a grouping of little-known political partners, which Dr Mujuru will represent as the presidential candidate in this year's harmonised elections – railed against the MDC Alliance officials for their recent trip to the United States to urge the maintenance of the illegal sanctions regime.

The sanctions have adversely affected the local economy.

Responding to questions from journalists after addressing a PRC meeting in Gweru last week, Dr Mujuru said she was inexplicably hounded out of zanu-pf.

"I respect him (President Mnangagwa)," said Dr Mujuru, who was flanked by the PRC secretary-general Mr Gorden Moyo. "We are both Zimbabweans; we are both from the struggle. I was hounded out of zanu-pf and everyone knows what happened.

"I don't need to explain that. It was a lesson and I think everyone in the revolutionary party learnt from my experience."

Mr Moyo, a former top official in the MDC-T, took the opportunity to blast his erstwhile colleagues in the MDC Alliance for their recent visit to Washington.

"We saw some of our colleagues visiting the US sometime last year to seek the extension of sanctions," he said.

"We are very angry of any government which seeks to have sanctions against Zimbabwe maintained."

Dr Mujuru was evasive when she was asked about the recent meeting of some opposition political parties in South Africa. Some members of the G40 cabal that was expelled from zanu-pf for fomenting chaos reportedly participated at the meeting.

Dr Mujuru intimated that the PRC might be open to working with the group, whose members are in self-imposed exile.

"It was a strategic meeting as opposition parties whose agenda we cannot divulge to the media, but we will be making a follow-up meeting," she said.

Source - zimpapers

