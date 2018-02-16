Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Army uniform land duo in trouble

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Two Chitungwiza men yesterday appeared in court after they were caught with army fatigues.

Cosmas Gwanzura (23) and Spencer Tembo (23) appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso, facing charges of unlawful possession of camouflage. They were remanded in custody to today for trial.

Prosecutor Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa alleged that on February 14, at Pagungwa Night Club at Chikwanha, the duo were found in possession of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) uniform. The court heard that Liberty Madiye, who is a member of ZNA, asked Gwanzura and Tembo to join him for a smoke.

Although the two introduced themselves as members of the ZNA, Madiye began to suspect, from the contradictory statements from the two, that they were not members of the force.

Madiye later searched the suspects' satchel and found two pairs of black patrol boots, two combat trousers, two combat shirts, two webbing belts, one combat hat and one black hat belonging to the ZNA.

The duo failed to explain who the owner of uniform was and both were taken to the police station, where a complaint was lodged, leading to their arrest.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online
More on: #Army, #Uniform, #Trouble

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai nurse mysteriously dies

7 mins ago | 323 Views

Vendors acquitted over protest against cops

48 mins ago | 125 Views

Funeral UPDATE: Tsvangirai's body in army chopper

2 hrs ago | 6253 Views

ZCLDN's statement on drug and alcohol abuse in schools

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Tsvangirai body arrives at Robert Mugabe Square

4 hrs ago | 5547 Views

WATCH: Heavy rains pound Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 3153 Views

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa addresses MDC supporters 18 February 2018

5 hrs ago | 2757 Views

MDC-T in name quandary after Tsvangirai death

5 hrs ago | 1920 Views

Zimbabwe presidential scholarship students turn to prostitution

5 hrs ago | 1720 Views

WATCH: Peter Zwide coronation in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 951 Views

Tsvangirai Death: The only truth is

7 hrs ago | 6162 Views

Guruve North villagers forced to attend Zanu PF meeting

8 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Zanu PF chair threatens violence if Zanu PF loses elections

8 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Stop pretending to have been loyal to Tsvangirai when he has died

8 hrs ago | 5043 Views

Tsvangirai cannot be compared to 'rapists' lying at heroes acre

8 hrs ago | 2200 Views

CSO advocates for special instrument for victims of genocide

8 hrs ago | 452 Views

She is Different

8 hrs ago | 3513 Views

Does the MDC-T leader's death signify the end of the party?

8 hrs ago | 718 Views

'Zanu PF to use Tsvangirai's funeral to lure voters'

9 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Mnangagwa came short of describing Tsvangirai as the people's hero

9 hrs ago | 2569 Views

Mystery over G40 petition

9 hrs ago | 2478 Views

Tsvangirai's mother boycotts service

9 hrs ago | 8197 Views

MDC-T blasts Mnangagwa over Tsvangirai hero status snub

9 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: ZACC probes Mararike

9 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Bus firm ordered to pay accident victim's wife $60k compensation

9 hrs ago | 1416 Views

I trained Tsvangirai on peace-building, says Mukonori

9 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Govt launches Zimdef forensic audit

9 hrs ago | 339 Views

'Cheating' MSU lecturer in fatal accident

9 hrs ago | 3079 Views

Mnangagwa to commission leased NRZ equipment

9 hrs ago | 647 Views

National healing consultations start

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

Peter Dube not out of woods yet

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

BF, Luveve goalposts condemned

9 hrs ago | 446 Views

Stupid AU chair trashes G40 claims

9 hrs ago | 905 Views

Negligent doctor suspended, undergoes retraining

10 hrs ago | 856 Views

Police base closure worries residents

10 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chamisa's conduct shameful, appalling

10 hrs ago | 3887 Views

MDC-T leaders conduct shockingly distasteful, says Coltart

10 hrs ago | 905 Views

Unwanted couple pitch at Tsvangirai funeral

10 hrs ago | 3841 Views

MDC-T set for March extraordinary congress

10 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Ramaphosa sparks Cabinet panic

10 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn match abandoned due to heavy rain

10 hrs ago | 526 Views

High Court dismisses OK challenge

10 hrs ago | 402 Views

Diaspora woman loses house to mistress

10 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Mujuru respects Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 903 Views

War vets mourn Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mnangagwa to fulfil pledges to Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 424 Views

Tsvangirai's mother to kill herself?

10 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Politburo approves new party regalia

10 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zimbabwe after Morgan Tsvangirai - A narrative full of trials, sadness and hope

17 hrs ago | 1513 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days