Army uniform land duo in trouble

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two Chitungwiza men yesterday appeared in court after they were caught with army fatigues.Cosmas Gwanzura (23) and Spencer Tembo (23) appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso, facing charges of unlawful possession of camouflage. They were remanded in custody to today for trial.Prosecutor Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa alleged that on February 14, at Pagungwa Night Club at Chikwanha, the duo were found in possession of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) uniform. The court heard that Liberty Madiye, who is a member of ZNA, asked Gwanzura and Tembo to join him for a smoke.Although the two introduced themselves as members of the ZNA, Madiye began to suspect, from the contradictory statements from the two, that they were not members of the force.Madiye later searched the suspects' satchel and found two pairs of black patrol boots, two combat trousers, two combat shirts, two webbing belts, one combat hat and one black hat belonging to the ZNA.The duo failed to explain who the owner of uniform was and both were taken to the police station, where a complaint was lodged, leading to their arrest.