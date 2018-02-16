Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T set for March extraordinary congress

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
THE opposition MDC-T is set to hold a critical extraordinary congress to fill the void left by iconic leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who passed away last Wednesday following a two-year battle with cancer, NewsDay reported.

Party secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora told NewsDay in an exclusive interview that the MDC-T has no choice, but to go to congress for the selection of a new leader and presidential candidate ahead of general polls later this year.

"The issue of who fills the vacancy in the presidency cannot be determined by the national executive or national council, but this can only be done by an extraordinary congress. This has to be before the election and before the 15th of March.

"If we allow the national council to make the decision of who is leader that would be trying to usurp the power of a body composed of about 5 000 and replace that with a body made up of around 170 members. It's not logical," he said.

Mwonzora's comments fly in the face of MDC-T acting president, Nelson Chamisa, who last week was appointed by the party's national council to replace Tsvangirai for the next 12 months.

Mwonzora said the argument about the party lacking resources is "illogical" and unconstitutional.

"The business of an extraordinary congress is to dispense of one item, to elect the substantive president of the party and an election presidential candidate. The constitution does not say we must hold a congress when we have the resources.

"In order for the chosen person to have legitimacy, we have to follow the law to the letter and this what president Tsvangirai would have wanted. We are a social democratic party and have since formation argued for respect for the law. We have no choice but to show our supporters, the country and the world that we respect the law and live our word," the MDC-T secretary general said.

Mwonzora said after Tsvangirai's funeral, the MDC-T will trigger an internal process leading to an extra-ordinary congress to elect a new leader and a presidential candidate, adding the former Prime Minister had done well not to anoint a successor.

"It was the correct thing for him not to anoint anybody. This is because it would have been undemocratic [and] monarchical. It would have been akin to usurping the power of congress.

"Tsvangirai came to power through congress and anyone who wants to lead the MDC-T should come in that way. It is world best practice and would be ill-advised to proceed in any other way," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai nurse mysteriously dies

4 mins ago | 109 Views

Vendors acquitted over protest against cops

45 mins ago | 116 Views

Funeral UPDATE: Tsvangirai's body in army chopper

2 hrs ago | 6158 Views

ZCLDN's statement on drug and alcohol abuse in schools

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Tsvangirai body arrives at Robert Mugabe Square

4 hrs ago | 5503 Views

WATCH: Heavy rains pound Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 3138 Views

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa addresses MDC supporters 18 February 2018

5 hrs ago | 2747 Views

MDC-T in name quandary after Tsvangirai death

5 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Zimbabwe presidential scholarship students turn to prostitution

5 hrs ago | 1713 Views

WATCH: Peter Zwide coronation in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 950 Views

Tsvangirai Death: The only truth is

7 hrs ago | 6151 Views

Guruve North villagers forced to attend Zanu PF meeting

8 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Zanu PF chair threatens violence if Zanu PF loses elections

8 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Stop pretending to have been loyal to Tsvangirai when he has died

8 hrs ago | 5035 Views

Tsvangirai cannot be compared to 'rapists' lying at heroes acre

8 hrs ago | 2195 Views

CSO advocates for special instrument for victims of genocide

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

She is Different

8 hrs ago | 3506 Views

Does the MDC-T leader's death signify the end of the party?

8 hrs ago | 718 Views

'Zanu PF to use Tsvangirai's funeral to lure voters'

9 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Mnangagwa came short of describing Tsvangirai as the people's hero

9 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Mystery over G40 petition

9 hrs ago | 2472 Views

Tsvangirai's mother boycotts service

9 hrs ago | 8176 Views

MDC-T blasts Mnangagwa over Tsvangirai hero status snub

9 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: ZACC probes Mararike

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Bus firm ordered to pay accident victim's wife $60k compensation

9 hrs ago | 1414 Views

I trained Tsvangirai on peace-building, says Mukonori

9 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Govt launches Zimdef forensic audit

9 hrs ago | 339 Views

'Cheating' MSU lecturer in fatal accident

9 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Mnangagwa to commission leased NRZ equipment

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

National healing consultations start

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

Peter Dube not out of woods yet

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

BF, Luveve goalposts condemned

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Stupid AU chair trashes G40 claims

9 hrs ago | 904 Views

Negligent doctor suspended, undergoes retraining

9 hrs ago | 855 Views

Police base closure worries residents

9 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chamisa's conduct shameful, appalling

9 hrs ago | 3876 Views

MDC-T leaders conduct shockingly distasteful, says Coltart

10 hrs ago | 903 Views

Unwanted couple pitch at Tsvangirai funeral

10 hrs ago | 3833 Views

Ramaphosa sparks Cabinet panic

10 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn match abandoned due to heavy rain

10 hrs ago | 525 Views

High Court dismisses OK challenge

10 hrs ago | 401 Views

Diaspora woman loses house to mistress

10 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Army uniform land duo in trouble

10 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mujuru respects Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 903 Views

War vets mourn Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mnangagwa to fulfil pledges to Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

Tsvangirai's mother to kill herself?

10 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Politburo approves new party regalia

10 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zimbabwe after Morgan Tsvangirai - A narrative full of trials, sadness and hope

17 hrs ago | 1511 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days