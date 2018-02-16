MDC-T leaders conduct shockingly distasteful, says Coltart

News / National

FORMER Education Minister Mr David Coltart has lashed out at the MDC-T's top leadership that is entangled in a messy succession battle following the death of party leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.Mr Tsvangirai succumbed to colon cancer in South Africa on Wednesday last week and will be buried at his rural home in Buhera tomorrow.Mr Coltart yesterday took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and lambasted the warring parties, saying their conduct was "shockingly distasteful."The politician, who was the opposition party's founding secretary for legal affairs when it was established in 1999, urged the rival factions to unite and bury Mr Tsvangirai with dignity before deciding on who will fill his shoes in terms of the party's constitution."I find the conduct of the entire top leadership of the MDC-T shockingly distasteful at present. For goodness sake bury Morgan Tsvangirai in unity and with dignity without hurling insults at one another and then decide who will lead the party in terms of the MDC-T constitution," said Mr Coltart.Mr Tsvangirai's death has plunged the MDC-T in turmoil.The MDC-T is locked in a messy succession battle pitting Advocate Nelson Chamisa and two other deputies, Engineer Elias Mudzuri and Dr Thokozani Khupe.The three are all fighting for the top post.The intra-party political manoeuvres have also divided not only the MDC-T leaders but also the late Tsvangirai's family members.The fissures are also threatening the MDC Alliance, a grouping of opposition parties intending to participate in the coming election under one umbrella.Adv Chamisa is in favour of the alliance while others led by Dr Khupe feel there is no need to enter into a coalition particularly in Matabeleland region.