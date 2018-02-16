Police base closure worries residents

News / National

by Staff reporter

RESIDENTS of Kensington suburb on the outskirts of Bulawayo are appealing to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to re-open a satellite base that was closed late last year, as they are now forced to travel several kilometres to Hillside to access police services.The make-shift two-roomed base, which was built by community members years back, was fenced off by a private land owner.Residents, who spoke to Southern Eye, said the place had been deserted since November."We are not sure why the police base has been closed. The officers never gave any reason for deserting the place. We used to think it was temporary closure at first, but it seems that is not the case," Hillam Dlamini said.Mary Shelton, the residents' representative, declined to comment.Kensington residents reportedly held a meeting last week to discuss the closure of the police base.MDC Matabeleland North chairperson, Leonard Mhlanga called on the ZRP to re-open the satellite police camp, saying its closure was worrisome, particularly ahead of the general elections."Their presence will go a long way in reducing political intimidation and violence associated with campaign periods," he saidContacted for comment, Bulawayo Police spokesperson, Inspector Precious Simango said: "The station was on someone's property and the person has taken it back. We are going to have another police base in Kensington, which will be in Warrenhum suburb."