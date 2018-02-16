Latest News Editor's Choice


National healing consultations start

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago
NATIONAL Peace and Reconciliation Commission stakeholder consultations are expected to start today at Gwanda District Club in Matabeleland South and Bindura University of Science Education in Mashonaland Central.

NPRC deputy chairperson Mrs Lilian Chigwedere said after today's consultations, the commission would be in Bulawayo at the Brethren in-Christ-Church in the city centre tomorrow.

"The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission shall be visiting the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe to engage various stakeholders as part of the process leading to the National Convergence and Dialogue Conference followed by the Strategic Planning workshop," said Mrs Chigwedere.

The commission has emphasised that the consultations must not be confused with hearings.

It said hearings would only be conducted after the commission has consulted all stakeholders.

Mrs Chigwedere said among the key objectives of the provincial visits are to enhance stakeholder awareness of the NPRC, its mandate and functions.

"To provide a platform for stakeholders to contribute their ideas into the strategic priorities of the NPRC and to map the local and regional level capacities for peace, healing and reconciliation according to the provinces," she said.

Mrs Chigwedere said the consultations would move to Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West on February 26.

On February 28, the teams will be in the Midlands and Mashonaland East provinces before rounding off in Masvingo and Manicaland provinces on March 3.

"Details of venues to be advised in due course. Persons wearing military or police uniform and political party regalia shall not be allowed in the venues of the meetings," said Mrs Chigwedere.

The commission said the consultative meetings should be inclusive and bring a very diverse set of voices.

The NPRC said political parties, war veterans, women, youth, people living with disabilities, academics, business, media, civil society organisations, traditional leaders, church organisations and constitutional Commissions are invited to send a limited number of representatives to the consultative meetings.

"Persons putting on military or police uniform or political party regalia will not be allowed into the venues of meetings," said Mrs Chigwedere.

Source - chronicle

