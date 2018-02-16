Latest News Editor's Choice


'Cheating' MSU lecturer in fatal accident

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
A MARRIED lecturer at the Midlands State University in Gweru died on the spot while his girlfriend, who is a student at the institution, was injured after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned.

The accident occurred on Friday at around 10PM at the 290km peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge highway.

The love birds were allegedly travelling from South Africa with two passengers they had offered a lift in the neighbouring country.

Justice Mapfumbate of Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo died on the spot while his girlfriend (name withheld) from Nkulumane suburb, who was driving the lecturer's Toyota Prado, was injured.

Mapfumbate's girlfriend and two other passengers who were also injured were rushed to Beitbridge District Hospital where they are still detained.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the accident.

"We received a report of a motor vehicle which overturned at the 290km peg along the Bulawayo- Beitbridge Road. There were four people on board and one passenger died on the spot. Three others were injured," he said.

"We urge members of the public to desist from driving at night. People must park and rest when fatigued to avoid accidents."

A source who preferred anonymity said the lecturer and the student had been in love for some time.

The female student is said to have previously clashed with Mapfumbate's wife.

"The lecturer's wife communicated with her several times, begging her to leave her husband alone. She pleaded with her on many occasions to end the affair but the woman never backed off. Because the Lord has his own plans always, the lovebirds have been separated by death and we wonder how the wife will take it," said a source.

"She was driving her lover's car on their way from South Africa when the accident occurred. This is such an unfortunate tragedy."

Source - online
More on: #MSU, #Cheating, #Accident

