Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bus firm ordered to pay accident victim's wife $60k compensation

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
THE High Court has ordered a luxury bus company Pathfinder to pay $60 000 compensation to a woman who lost her husband in an accident which occurred along Harare-Bulawayo highway near Shangani in 2013.

Chris Kasvosve died after sustaining injuries when the bus that was travelling from Harare to Bulawayo was involved in a head on collision with a haulage truck on December 7 in 2013 at Lochard.

The driver of the bus, Mr Bekithemba Masuku, hit a cow and encroached onto the lane of the oncoming truck resulting in the collision which killed nine  people.

Professor Lovemore Madhuku of Mundla and Mudhara Legal Practitioners confirmed that his client Mrs Shamiso Kasvosve won the case at the Harare High court in connection with the Lochard accident.

The ruling by Harare High Court judge Justice Happious Zhou followed an application by Mrs Kasvosve demanding $60 000 from Mr Masuku and Pathfinder Luxury Coaches who were cited as first and second defendants.

Justice Zhou ordered the defendants to pay Mrs Kasvosve $60 000.

"In all the circumstances, the evidence shows that the first defendant negligently caused the accident by failing to keep a proper look out, failing to act reasonably to stop the bus and by swerving on the right lane thereby encroaching on the way of oncoming traffic. The negligence caused the death of the plaintiff's husband. Defendants shall pay plaintiff $60 000,"Justice Zhou said.

The woman claimed $60 000 as payment for funeral expenses incurred and loss of support for her and the couple's three children after her husband's death. In her declaration, the plaintiff said the death had resulted in loss of companionship, shock, emotional trauma, pain and loss of parental care.

The driver had testified that he had been travelling at a speed of 60km/hour when he saw a cow on the road.

He said he tried to apply brakes but still hit the cow and failed to control the bus leading to a collision with an oncoming lorry.

Jefter Gwainda, an Assistant police Inspector, said the collision took place on the side of the lorry which meant that the bus encroached on the side of the oncoming traffic.

Asst Insp Gwainda said the accident could have been avoided if Masuku had reduced speed. He said he observed that there was no sign of hard breaking to show that defendant had applied brakes. Bus accident victims in the country have been turning to the courts for recompense with increasing success.

In November last year, Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nicholas Mathonsi ordered Mzansi Express bus company to pay a Bulawayo woman R12 000 and $8 822 as compensation for injuries sustained in an accident that occurred along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road in 2014.

In December, Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Lawrence Kamocha also ordered P & H Investments to pay $60 000 in damages to the family of a Gwanda teacher who was killed in an accident along the Gwanda-Bulawayo road in 2010.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online
More on: #Bus, #Pathfinder, #Court

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vendors acquitted over protest against cops

32 mins ago | 72 Views

Funeral UPDATE: Tsvangirai's body in army chopper

2 hrs ago | 5713 Views

ZCLDN's statement on drug and alcohol abuse in schools

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Tsvangirai body arrives at Robert Mugabe Square

3 hrs ago | 5319 Views

WATCH: Heavy rains pound Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 3043 Views

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa addresses MDC supporters 18 February 2018

5 hrs ago | 2698 Views

MDC-T in name quandary after Tsvangirai death

5 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Zimbabwe presidential scholarship students turn to prostitution

5 hrs ago | 1682 Views

WATCH: Peter Zwide coronation in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 934 Views

Tsvangirai Death: The only truth is

7 hrs ago | 6106 Views

Guruve North villagers forced to attend Zanu PF meeting

7 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Zanu PF chair threatens violence if Zanu PF loses elections

8 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Stop pretending to have been loyal to Tsvangirai when he has died

8 hrs ago | 4985 Views

Tsvangirai cannot be compared to 'rapists' lying at heroes acre

8 hrs ago | 2167 Views

CSO advocates for special instrument for victims of genocide

8 hrs ago | 439 Views

She is Different

8 hrs ago | 3476 Views

Does the MDC-T leader's death signify the end of the party?

8 hrs ago | 715 Views

'Zanu PF to use Tsvangirai's funeral to lure voters'

9 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Mnangagwa came short of describing Tsvangirai as the people's hero

9 hrs ago | 2547 Views

Mystery over G40 petition

9 hrs ago | 2458 Views

Tsvangirai's mother boycotts service

9 hrs ago | 8091 Views

MDC-T blasts Mnangagwa over Tsvangirai hero status snub

9 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: ZACC probes Mararike

9 hrs ago | 1680 Views

I trained Tsvangirai on peace-building, says Mukonori

9 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Govt launches Zimdef forensic audit

9 hrs ago | 338 Views

'Cheating' MSU lecturer in fatal accident

9 hrs ago | 3052 Views

Mnangagwa to commission leased NRZ equipment

9 hrs ago | 642 Views

National healing consultations start

9 hrs ago | 633 Views

Peter Dube not out of woods yet

9 hrs ago | 366 Views

BF, Luveve goalposts condemned

9 hrs ago | 437 Views

Stupid AU chair trashes G40 claims

9 hrs ago | 898 Views

Negligent doctor suspended, undergoes retraining

9 hrs ago | 852 Views

Police base closure worries residents

9 hrs ago | 504 Views

Chamisa's conduct shameful, appalling

9 hrs ago | 3741 Views

MDC-T leaders conduct shockingly distasteful, says Coltart

9 hrs ago | 897 Views

Unwanted couple pitch at Tsvangirai funeral

9 hrs ago | 3798 Views

MDC-T set for March extraordinary congress

9 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Ramaphosa sparks Cabinet panic

9 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn match abandoned due to heavy rain

9 hrs ago | 519 Views

High Court dismisses OK challenge

9 hrs ago | 395 Views

Diaspora woman loses house to mistress

9 hrs ago | 995 Views

Army uniform land duo in trouble

9 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mujuru respects Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 896 Views

War vets mourn Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mnangagwa to fulfil pledges to Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 419 Views

Tsvangirai's mother to kill herself?

9 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Politburo approves new party regalia

9 hrs ago | 573 Views

Zimbabwe after Morgan Tsvangirai - A narrative full of trials, sadness and hope

16 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Zimbabwe general elections won't be free and fair

16 hrs ago | 1114 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days