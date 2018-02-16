Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai's mother boycotts service

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
The late MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai's mother, Lydia Zvaipa, was conspicuous by her absence at a memorial service for her son held at Mabelreign Methodist Fellowship Church in Harare yesterday, as tensions rise, following the death of the opposition leader.

Tsvangirai's mother had declared that she did not want to see acting MDC-T president, Nelson Chamisa and the late opposition leader's wife, Elizabeth Macheka at the funeral, threatening to commit suicide if they attended.

At yesterday's service, the master of ceremonies called on Zvaipa to give a speech, but a family member said she was not present.

A family spokesperson, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Tsvangirai's mother failed to turn up for the service due to logistical problems.

"The driver, who was supposed to pick her up, did not pitch up," the relative said.

The MDC-T seemed to be in the dark on Zvaipa's non-attendance.

"I do not know why she is not here, I left the president's residence early and you can contact the Tsvangirai family, they will tell you," MDC-T spokesman, Obert Gutu said.

Macheka and Chamisa attended the memorial service and this could have triggered Zvaipa's fury.

Chamisa and his co-deputy presidents, Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri, who have also been at loggerheads, sat together near Tsvangirai's coffin, while the MDC-T leader's family was sat on the opposite side.

The show of unity was only temporary, as only Chamisa appeared at Harvest House to address party supporters a few hours later.

Methodist Church in Zimbabwe preacher, Jimmy Dube warned Tsvangirai's family against washing their dirty linen in public.

"I want to warn you, Tsvangirai's family, not talk about your affairs in public," he admonished.

"People will talk ill of you if you wash you dirty linen in public."

There have been reports of bad blood between Tsvangirai's family on one hand and Macheka and Chamisa on the other.

Macheka was reportedly, at some stage, barred from visiting the stricken Tsvangirai at his bedside.

Among a slew of allegations, Macheka and Chamisa are alleged to have teamed up to launch an audacious power grab at MDC-T.

In his eulogy, the Methodist preacher said Tsvangirai showed that he loved Zimbabwe when he decided against contesting the violent 2008 presidential election run off.

"This humble man from Buhera won an election in 2008, but the election became a fiasco and after the ruling party asked for a replay, they changed goalposts and then there was diplomatic activity because of the love for the lives of people," Dube said.

Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda described Tsvangirai as an icon of democracy.

"Tsvangirai is an icon of democracy nobody can take away this from him," he said. "He earned the status through commitment. He was dynamic in standing for the rights for the people that is why he formed the MDC."

After the service, MDC-T leaders then went to the party's headquarters, Harvest House, to address party supporters, who braved rains to pay tribute to their late leader.

MDC-T secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora was booed off the podium by the party supporters, who chanted Chamisa's name throughout his address.

Chamisa's efforts to stop the supporters from disrupting Mwonzora's speech proved fruitless.

In his speech, Chamisa promised to unite the party.

"We are going to bury the body in Buhera, but we will bring his ideas back," he said.

Tsvangirai's body will be transported to Buhera today and Chamisa told the gathering that the government had provided a helicopter to transport to carry the corpse.

Before travelling to Buhera, the body will briefly be taken to an open square near Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare.

Namibian opposition DTA leader, McHenry Venaani, who gave a solidarity message, said Tsvangirai was a champion of democracy in Africa and he fought for free and fair elections.

Kenyan opposition leader, Raila Odinga is expected to attend the burial.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vendors acquitted over protest against cops

26 mins ago | 54 Views

Funeral UPDATE: Tsvangirai's body in army chopper

2 hrs ago | 5491 Views

ZCLDN's statement on drug and alcohol abuse in schools

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Tsvangirai body arrives at Robert Mugabe Square

3 hrs ago | 5221 Views

WATCH: Heavy rains pound Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 3000 Views

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa addresses MDC supporters 18 February 2018

4 hrs ago | 2668 Views

MDC-T in name quandary after Tsvangirai death

5 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Zimbabwe presidential scholarship students turn to prostitution

5 hrs ago | 1662 Views

WATCH: Peter Zwide coronation in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 925 Views

Tsvangirai Death: The only truth is

7 hrs ago | 6078 Views

Guruve North villagers forced to attend Zanu PF meeting

7 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Zanu PF chair threatens violence if Zanu PF loses elections

7 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Stop pretending to have been loyal to Tsvangirai when he has died

8 hrs ago | 4956 Views

Tsvangirai cannot be compared to 'rapists' lying at heroes acre

8 hrs ago | 2152 Views

CSO advocates for special instrument for victims of genocide

8 hrs ago | 439 Views

She is Different

8 hrs ago | 3461 Views

Does the MDC-T leader's death signify the end of the party?

8 hrs ago | 714 Views

'Zanu PF to use Tsvangirai's funeral to lure voters'

9 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Mnangagwa came short of describing Tsvangirai as the people's hero

9 hrs ago | 2536 Views

Mystery over G40 petition

9 hrs ago | 2447 Views

MDC-T blasts Mnangagwa over Tsvangirai hero status snub

9 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: ZACC probes Mararike

9 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Bus firm ordered to pay accident victim's wife $60k compensation

9 hrs ago | 1397 Views

I trained Tsvangirai on peace-building, says Mukonori

9 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Govt launches Zimdef forensic audit

9 hrs ago | 338 Views

'Cheating' MSU lecturer in fatal accident

9 hrs ago | 3040 Views

Mnangagwa to commission leased NRZ equipment

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

National healing consultations start

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

Peter Dube not out of woods yet

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

BF, Luveve goalposts condemned

9 hrs ago | 435 Views

Stupid AU chair trashes G40 claims

9 hrs ago | 889 Views

Negligent doctor suspended, undergoes retraining

9 hrs ago | 849 Views

Police base closure worries residents

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

Chamisa's conduct shameful, appalling

9 hrs ago | 3670 Views

MDC-T leaders conduct shockingly distasteful, says Coltart

9 hrs ago | 895 Views

Unwanted couple pitch at Tsvangirai funeral

9 hrs ago | 3788 Views

MDC-T set for March extraordinary congress

9 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Ramaphosa sparks Cabinet panic

9 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn match abandoned due to heavy rain

9 hrs ago | 519 Views

High Court dismisses OK challenge

9 hrs ago | 394 Views

Diaspora woman loses house to mistress

9 hrs ago | 990 Views

Army uniform land duo in trouble

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Mujuru respects Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 891 Views

War vets mourn Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mnangagwa to fulfil pledges to Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 419 Views

Tsvangirai's mother to kill herself?

9 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Politburo approves new party regalia

9 hrs ago | 573 Views

Zimbabwe after Morgan Tsvangirai - A narrative full of trials, sadness and hope

16 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Zimbabwe general elections won't be free and fair

16 hrs ago | 1114 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days