Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mystery over G40 petition

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
AFRICAN Union (AU) Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat has rubbished claims by former Zanu PF officials that a petition has been forwarded to the continental body detailing military excesses during the transition in November last year that brought down former President Robert Mugabe's administration.

Interestingly, however, the AU is said to have received the document on February 5, 2018, with the body's outgoing chairman and Guinea President Alpha Conde signing for it.

Bizarrely, an official from the AU Commission said to be Mahamat is said to have signed as receiving the petition on the same day as well, according to online documents, adding to the intrigue.

Mugabe's nephew and ex-Cabinet minister, Patrick Zhuwao has claimed that a new political outfit known as the New Patriotic Front made up of leading figures of a defeated faction of the ruling party known as G40, had approached the AU to assist in resolving the political problems in Zimbabwe.

But Mahamat, who arrived in the country late yesterday, and met Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo said the issue of the petition was news to him.

"I am just learning from you now, I have not received any petition," he said in response to questions from journalists.

The document, circulated to the media, was meant to coincide with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's maiden appearance at the AU summit last month, urged the body not to recognise the new administration born out of the November 15 military intervention.

"The New Patriotic Front writes to you to bring to your attention the extraordinary, unconstitutional, illegitimate and abnormal situation that exists in Zimbabwe today, as a direct result of the military coup that took place in the country on November 15, 2017," the petition read.

The petition argued that Mugabe as President had not deployed the military on November 15 and, therefore, the actions of the army were illegal.

Mahamat added that his visit was in solidarity with Zimbabweans.

"I want to say that I am visiting Zimbabwe to show our solidarity with this great country of Africa. I have come with the commissioner in charge of political affairs.

"We will continue to discuss issues of concern to Zimbabwe and the African Union. I shall discuss with the President of the Republic (Mnangagwa) how the African Union can support Zimbabwe in this transition period and organisation of election," he said.

The AU boss said he will meet Mnangagwa and was happy with how government has "opened up the political space" ahead of elections expected later this year.

"We also appreciate highly how the government and the President have opened up the political field so that there can be free, fair and credible elections," he said.

"We will also work with the government to see how these sanctions can be removed."

According to documents shared online, the chairperson of the Sadc organ on politics defence and security, Angolan President Joao Lourenco received the petition on February 2 this year.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai nurse mysteriously dies

6 mins ago | 259 Views

Vendors acquitted over protest against cops

47 mins ago | 121 Views

Funeral UPDATE: Tsvangirai's body in army chopper

2 hrs ago | 6229 Views

ZCLDN's statement on drug and alcohol abuse in schools

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Tsvangirai body arrives at Robert Mugabe Square

4 hrs ago | 5543 Views

WATCH: Heavy rains pound Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 3146 Views

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa addresses MDC supporters 18 February 2018

5 hrs ago | 2753 Views

MDC-T in name quandary after Tsvangirai death

5 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Zimbabwe presidential scholarship students turn to prostitution

5 hrs ago | 1719 Views

WATCH: Peter Zwide coronation in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 951 Views

Tsvangirai Death: The only truth is

7 hrs ago | 6159 Views

Guruve North villagers forced to attend Zanu PF meeting

8 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Zanu PF chair threatens violence if Zanu PF loses elections

8 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Stop pretending to have been loyal to Tsvangirai when he has died

8 hrs ago | 5042 Views

Tsvangirai cannot be compared to 'rapists' lying at heroes acre

8 hrs ago | 2200 Views

CSO advocates for special instrument for victims of genocide

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

She is Different

8 hrs ago | 3513 Views

Does the MDC-T leader's death signify the end of the party?

8 hrs ago | 718 Views

'Zanu PF to use Tsvangirai's funeral to lure voters'

9 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Mnangagwa came short of describing Tsvangirai as the people's hero

9 hrs ago | 2569 Views

Tsvangirai's mother boycotts service

9 hrs ago | 8192 Views

MDC-T blasts Mnangagwa over Tsvangirai hero status snub

9 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: ZACC probes Mararike

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Bus firm ordered to pay accident victim's wife $60k compensation

9 hrs ago | 1416 Views

I trained Tsvangirai on peace-building, says Mukonori

9 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Govt launches Zimdef forensic audit

9 hrs ago | 339 Views

'Cheating' MSU lecturer in fatal accident

9 hrs ago | 3079 Views

Mnangagwa to commission leased NRZ equipment

9 hrs ago | 647 Views

National healing consultations start

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

Peter Dube not out of woods yet

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

BF, Luveve goalposts condemned

9 hrs ago | 445 Views

Stupid AU chair trashes G40 claims

9 hrs ago | 904 Views

Negligent doctor suspended, undergoes retraining

10 hrs ago | 856 Views

Police base closure worries residents

10 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chamisa's conduct shameful, appalling

10 hrs ago | 3884 Views

MDC-T leaders conduct shockingly distasteful, says Coltart

10 hrs ago | 904 Views

Unwanted couple pitch at Tsvangirai funeral

10 hrs ago | 3837 Views

MDC-T set for March extraordinary congress

10 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Ramaphosa sparks Cabinet panic

10 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Bosso, Chicken Inn match abandoned due to heavy rain

10 hrs ago | 526 Views

High Court dismisses OK challenge

10 hrs ago | 401 Views

Diaspora woman loses house to mistress

10 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Army uniform land duo in trouble

10 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mujuru respects Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 903 Views

War vets mourn Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mnangagwa to fulfil pledges to Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

Tsvangirai's mother to kill herself?

10 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Politburo approves new party regalia

10 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zimbabwe after Morgan Tsvangirai - A narrative full of trials, sadness and hope

17 hrs ago | 1513 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days