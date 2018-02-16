Tsvangirai cannot be compared to 'rapists' lying at heroes acre

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya has warned that MDC-T late leader Morgan Tsvangirai cannot be compared to the criminals who are laid at the so called national heroes acre.Tsvangirai died in South Africa on Wednesday after battling with cancer of the colon."MORGAN TSVANGIRAI can not be compared to Hunzvi, Border Gezi, Manyika and many other criminals at that bewitched Heroes Acre, so comrade ED and your ZANU PF cabal please keep your 'Heroes Acre" and we keep our Morgan."Some rapists, fraudsters, extortionists, murderers and Gukurahundists lie there. Keep your ZANU PF cemetery," Ruhanya said.