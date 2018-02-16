Stop pretending to have been loyal to Tsvangirai when he has died

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya has warned some politicians in the MDC-T who reportedly defied their leader Morgan Tsvangirai while he was alive to stop pretending as if they loved him more, the remarks which can be seen as directed to Vice President Thokozani Khupe who could not regularly abide by her boss's calls especially over the MDC Alliance pact."Going back to morals; in my village in Zaka, if you forsake your parents, refuse to listen, cooperate, converse, dialogue and meet them while breathing, the elders in the village will not allow you at their funeral especially near the bodies of the parents. You can never converse with the cadaver outside a traditional ceremony with the authority family elders," Ruhanya said."Its very immoral to appear to like a person you defied to his grave then attempt publicly without shame that you suddenly love that for POLITICAL EXPEDIENCE. Its publicly information that cabal worked tirelessly to undermine Tsvangirai. Lets call as spade a spade not A BIG SPOON. There no angels in politics across the rivalries in MDC-T"Khupe and her cabal who vehemently refused to heed reasonable calls for unity and alliance with other parties by their leader but are now embroiled in a bitter fight with Nelson Chamisa who has been anointed by Tsvangirai to take over the reigns.