Zanu PF chair threatens violence if Zanu PF loses elections

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Zanu-PF chairman in Mazowe South have reportedly threatened villagers with violence if his party loses elections this year."It is alleged that Zanu PF youth Chairperson Ronald Mukadzonge threatened to unleash violence after elections in Mazowe South at Protea farm ward 16. Mukadzonge instructed villagers to register without fail."He reportedly warned them to vote wisely threatening people with assault if the ruling party is defeated in the upcoming elections," said the Zimbabwe Peace Project."He was quoted saying that, "Kana tikakundwa tichakudzokerai" meaning that "if we lose we will be back for you". Among the victims in attendance were Farai Mutematsaka and Tinashe Siyachitema."