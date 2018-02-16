Guruve North villagers forced to attend Zanu PF meeting

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Villagers in Guruve North are allegedly to have been rounded up and forced to attend Zanu PF meeting by 12 youths.This has been revealed in the latest Zimbabwe Peace Project report."It is alleged that villagers at Nyamuseve, Camperdown and Makombo farms in Guruve North ward 21 were forced to attend a ruling party meeting addressed by Zanu PF chairperson Maxwell Nyagomo. Nyagomo reportedly assigned about 12 Zanu PF youths who went around the farms instructing them to attend without fail," reads ZPP report."Reports are that during the meeting, Nyagomo told the audience to note Friday as a day for attending ruling party meetings in the ward. Kevin Marudza and Paddy Makoni were some the victims forced to attend against their will."ZPP reported that it is alleged that Zanu PF activists Maxwell Nyagomo (party chairperson) and Nyaude Musauki forced villagers at Nyamuseve farm to attend a ruling party meeting in Guruve North ward 21."About 6 youths were sent on a door to door campaign to mobilize villagers to attend. Reports are that during the engagement villagers were made to chant Zanu PF slogans to demonstrate their support of the ruling party ahead of the 2018 elections," said ZPP.