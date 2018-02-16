MDC-T in name quandary after Tsvangirai death

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora has denied the main opposition party now faced a dilemma on whether to drop the letter ‘T' which was taken from the initials of the now late party leader Morgan Tsvangirai, NewZimbabwe reported.Founded as Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in 1999, the first opposition party to end Zanu PF's dominance on local politics was later to split in 2005, with both factions later tussling to retain the party name.In a bid to differentiate itself from the other faction which was then led by former deputy president Gibson Sibanda, the Tsvangirai-led faction became MDC-T.The main opposition has been contesting subsequent elections as MDC-T while the now Welshman Ncube-led group retains the original MDC name.However, the Tsvangirai group now faces a name quandary on whether to revert to its original name as MDC or to keep the initials of a leader who is now out of the picture.Party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora told NewZimbabwe.com last Friday that possible amendments to the party's name have not yet featured among their priorities."No, we are not in a quandary. We have not met to decide on the ‘T' element," Mwonzora said.The MDC-T politician said he personally favoured keeping the name intact in honour of the late charismatic leader."Personally, no," he said, when asked if there was need to drop the ‘T', "I don't think there is any need to kill the dream."Heroes don't die; they fade away only. Tsvangirai has not died. Tsvangirai as an ideal still lives on."