Funeral UPDATE: Tsvangirai's body in army chopper

The body of the late former Prime Minister and MDC-T leader Morgan Richard Tsvangirai is now at One Commando and is it now on board An Agusta 412 bell helicopter which is set to airlift it to Humanikwa Village, in Buhera.Burial of Mr Tsvangirai is set for tomorrow.Earlier today thousands of people had a chance to bid farewell to Tsvangirai at the Robert Mugabe Square.