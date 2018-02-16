News / National
Tsvangirai nurse mysteriously dies?
12 hrs ago | Views
A South African based Zimbabwean nurse who took a photo with MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai before he passed on has reportedly died mysteriously.
A source familiar with the situation told Bulawayo24 that the nurse allegedly committed suicide but it was still unclear.
More to follow...
Source - Byo24News