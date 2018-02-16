Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parliament mourns Tsvangirai

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Parliament has joined Zimbabweans and the rest of the world in mourning the late opposition MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, pictured, who died in South Africa last Wednesday after a long battle with colon cancer.

Before the commencement of parliamentary business in the house on Thursday last week National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda announced Tsvangirai's death describing it as "untimely".

"Tsvangirai served Zimbabwe with distinction as an accomplished trade unionist and leader of the opposition for many years as well as being Prime Minister of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Leader of Government business in Parliament between 2009 and 2013," he said.

"He contributed immensely to Parliament as a member of the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders during the same period in pursuit of parliamentary democracy."

"Parliament offers its unreserved condolences to the family, friends and people of Zimbabwe during this dark moment in our political history," he said inviting MPs from across the political divide to rise in unison to "observe a minute of silence in honour of the late…Tsvangirai," Mudenda said.

Tsvangirai's political foes could also not help but shower praise on the indefatigable former trade unionist, credited with changing the face of opposition politics in Zimbabwe and taking head on long-ruling former president Robert Mugabe.

Later in the day, several Zanu-PF MPs joined their counterparts as they made a bee line to Tsvangirai's Highlands residence to pay their condolences.

The ruling party also paid tribute to Tsvangirai who has been described as "the people's true hero" and a fighter for democracy and peace as well as other befitting hyperbolical superlatives.

"The President and first secretary of Zanu… Emmerson  Mnangagwa, the politburo, central committee and the entire membership of the revolutionary party wish to extend deepest condolences to the Tsvangirai family for the untimely passing on of… Tsvangirai at a hospital in South Africa ...," said Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo.

"The party's deepest thoughts are with the Tsvangirai family and grieve with them as they mourn their beloved father.

"During the tenure of the inclusive government, Tsvangirai showed considerable efforts towards attainment of the goal of peace".

While government has offered him a State assisted funeral, Mnangagwa is under pressure to declare Tsvangirai a national hero.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) official Peter Mutasa told the Daily News that as the body that gave birth to the MDC as a labour-backed party they were approaching government with the request. Mutasa described Tsvangirai's death as a huge loss to the labour body.

"It is a huge loss on our part and we are in a state of shock. There is a general consensus in the country that Tsvangirai is a national hero considering the work he did for the democratisation of Zimbabwe," Mutasa said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZCTU urges MDC-T to unite

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chamisa blasts 'old man' Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 2466 Views

Chamisa will reach Canaan because of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Malema sends condolences even though he did not agreed with politics of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 890 Views

A NEW HOPE - Chamisa's to do list

9 hrs ago | 5307 Views

Tsvangirai to be buried next to late wife

10 hrs ago | 4408 Views

Hurricane Unstoppable: Watching from the terraces - A big Sunday Muzamhindo

11 hrs ago | 3848 Views

Zimbabwe election without Mugabe, Tsvangirai

11 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Soldiers tour Parliament

11 hrs ago | 2840 Views

Old buildings in Harare to be demolished

12 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Mnangagwa bails out Tsvangirai family

12 hrs ago | 2571 Views

Tsvangira family cut ties with Elizabeth Macheka

12 hrs ago | 7366 Views

Tsvangirai nurse mysteriously dies?

12 hrs ago | 13839 Views

Vendors acquitted over protest against cops

13 hrs ago | 368 Views

Funeral UPDATE: Tsvangirai's body in army chopper

14 hrs ago | 12209 Views

ZCLDN's statement on drug and alcohol abuse in schools

15 hrs ago | 514 Views

Tsvangirai body arrives at Robert Mugabe Square

15 hrs ago | 7431 Views

WATCH: Heavy rains pound Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 4228 Views

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa addresses MDC supporters 18 February 2018

17 hrs ago | 3269 Views

MDC-T in name quandary after Tsvangirai death

17 hrs ago | 2397 Views

Zimbabwe presidential scholarship students turn to prostitution

17 hrs ago | 2229 Views

WATCH: Peter Zwide coronation in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Tsvangirai Death: The only truth is

19 hrs ago | 7084 Views

Guruve North villagers forced to attend Zanu PF meeting

20 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Zanu PF chair threatens violence if Zanu PF loses elections

20 hrs ago | 2318 Views

Stop pretending to have been loyal to Tsvangirai when he has died

20 hrs ago | 5939 Views

Tsvangirai cannot be compared to 'rapists' lying at heroes acre

20 hrs ago | 2712 Views

CSO advocates for special instrument for victims of genocide

20 hrs ago | 511 Views

She is Different

20 hrs ago | 4095 Views

Does the MDC-T leader's death signify the end of the party?

20 hrs ago | 789 Views

'Zanu PF to use Tsvangirai's funeral to lure voters'

21 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Mnangagwa came short of describing Tsvangirai as the people's hero

21 hrs ago | 2823 Views

Mystery over G40 petition

21 hrs ago | 2819 Views

Tsvangirai's mother boycotts service

21 hrs ago | 9606 Views

MDC-T blasts Mnangagwa over Tsvangirai hero status snub

21 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: ZACC probes Mararike

21 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Bus firm ordered to pay accident victim's wife $60k compensation

21 hrs ago | 1724 Views

I trained Tsvangirai on peace-building, says Mukonori

21 hrs ago | 1412 Views

Govt launches Zimdef forensic audit

21 hrs ago | 370 Views

'Cheating' MSU lecturer in fatal accident

21 hrs ago | 3538 Views

Mnangagwa to commission leased NRZ equipment

21 hrs ago | 718 Views

National healing consultations start

21 hrs ago | 781 Views

Peter Dube not out of woods yet

21 hrs ago | 425 Views

BF, Luveve goalposts condemned

21 hrs ago | 546 Views

Stupid AU chair trashes G40 claims

21 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Negligent doctor suspended, undergoes retraining

21 hrs ago | 945 Views

Police base closure worries residents

21 hrs ago | 574 Views

Chamisa's conduct shameful, appalling

21 hrs ago | 4936 Views

MDC-T leaders conduct shockingly distasteful, says Coltart

21 hrs ago | 1022 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days