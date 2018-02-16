Soldiers tour Parliament

News / National

by Staff reporter

One hundred and fifty- six regular officer cadets from the Zimbabwe Military Academy comprising 37 females and 119 males have visited Parliament of Zimbabwe on a familiarisation tour.The Deputy Clerk of Parliament Ms Hellen Dingane told the students that parliament was alive to the pressing need to ensure the 50-50 gender representation is achieved.She added that visits by members of the security services are important in exposing them to roles of parliament and to have an actual appreciation of the legislative process.