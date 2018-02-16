Tsvangirai to be buried next to late wife

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The body of the late former Prime Minister and MDC-T leader, Morgan Richard Tsvangirai has arrived in Humanikwa Village in Buhera, ahead of its burial set for tomorrow.The body arrived at Makanda Primary School in Buhera's Humanikwa Village.In attendance were party supporters who were intent on giving him a befitting send off.The funeral procession then slowly inched its way towards Tsvangirai's homestead where the body will lie in state.Tsvangirai will be buried tomorrow at his rural home, Humanikwa Village, as per his request next to his late first wife, Susan who died in a car accident a few years ago.Meanwhile, the former Prime Minister's body was airlifted to Humanikwa Village in Buhera aboard an Agusta 412 bell helicopter.Earlier today thousands of people had a chance to bid farewell to Tsvangirai at the Robert Mugabe Square in the capital.