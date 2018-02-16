Malema sends condolences even though he did not agreed with politics of Tsvangirai

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, has sent his condolences to the people of Zimbabwe for the lose of opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died last week after a battle with cancer."We say to the people of Zimbabwe, the Tsvangirai family, the friends and his colleagues in the MDC, please receive our revolutionary condolences."We may not have agreed with the politics of Morgan Tsvangirai, but we fully admit that indeed he won the elections and the regime did not allow him to become the leader of the people of Zimbabwe," said Malema."We want to say to Morgan Tsvangirai that will never happen in South Africa ,here we do not allow nonsensical things like those that happened to you to in Zimbabwe to happen."We say to the people of South Africa we must learn from the mistakes of Zimbabwe and in honour of Morgan Tsvangirai not allow those who are in power to want to stay in power even when the will of the people indicate otherwise," he said.Tsvangirai will be buried in Humanikwa village in Buhera tomorrow next to his late first wife Susan.