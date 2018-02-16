Chamisa will reach Canaan because of Tsvangirai

News / National

by Farai Shawn Matiashe and Virginia Zifesho in Harare

Namibian Opposition Leader has called for MDC-T Acting President Nelson Chamisa to continue the journey of bringing liberty and prosperity in Zimbabwe.Addressing mouners who were gathered to celebrate the life of the late Former Prime Minister and MDC-T Leader Morgan Tsvangirai at Freedom Square in Harare recently, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) Leader McHenry Venaani said MDC-T should finish what was started by Tsvangirai."Tsvangirai has been advocating for change for the past 18 years, therefore, it is now Chamisa's turn to further Tsvangirai's ideals of democracy, youth empowerment and economic growth," said Venaani.He said Tsvangirai was a man who had resilience and his ideals of democracy still exist all over the continent."Tsvangirai is a hero who has demonstrated resilience and he pushed for change not only in Zimbabwe but in most countries around the continent," he said.Venaani said Tsvangirai is the father of democracy in Zimbabwe."The freedom we have here in Zimbabwe is because of Tsvangirai who has been preaching it for the past years and he might not have seen Canaan but his team, including Chamisa, will reach there, it is now up to them," said Venaani.Chamisa, who is one of the three deputies, was confirmed the acting president of MDC-T by the party National Council and other Deputies Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri lost the battle.Tsvangirai (65) died at a South African Hospital last week after succumbing to colon cancer.Tsvangirai, who revealed he had cancer of the colon sometime in 2016, will be burried at his home village in Buhera on Tuesday.