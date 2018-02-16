Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa will reach Canaan because of Tsvangirai

by Farai Shawn Matiashe and Virginia Zifesho in Harare
6 hrs ago | Views
Namibian Opposition Leader has called for MDC-T Acting President Nelson Chamisa to continue the journey of bringing liberty and prosperity in Zimbabwe.

Addressing mouners who were gathered to celebrate the life of the late Former Prime Minister and MDC-T Leader Morgan Tsvangirai at Freedom Square in Harare recently, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) Leader McHenry Venaani said MDC-T should finish what was started by Tsvangirai.

"Tsvangirai has been advocating for change for the past 18 years, therefore, it is now Chamisa's turn to further Tsvangirai's ideals of democracy, youth empowerment and economic growth," said Venaani.

He said Tsvangirai was a man who had resilience and his ideals of democracy still exist all over the continent.
"Tsvangirai is a hero who has demonstrated resilience and he pushed for change not only in Zimbabwe but in most countries around the continent," he said.

Venaani said Tsvangirai is the father of democracy in Zimbabwe.

"The freedom we have here in Zimbabwe is because of Tsvangirai who has been preaching it for the past years and he might not have seen Canaan but his team, including Chamisa, will reach there, it is now up to them," said Venaani.

Chamisa, who is one of the three deputies, was confirmed the acting president of MDC-T by the party National Council and other Deputies Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri lost the battle.

Tsvangirai (65) died at a South African Hospital last week after succumbing to colon cancer.

Tsvangirai, who revealed he had cancer of the colon sometime in 2016, will be burried at his home village in Buhera on Tuesday.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Farai Shawn Matiashe and Virginia Zifesho in Harare

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZCTU urges MDC-T to unite

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

Chamisa blasts 'old man' Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2422 Views

Malema sends condolences even though he did not agreed with politics of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 876 Views

A NEW HOPE - Chamisa's to do list

9 hrs ago | 5297 Views

Tsvangirai to be buried next to late wife

10 hrs ago | 4407 Views

Hurricane Unstoppable: Watching from the terraces - A big Sunday Muzamhindo

11 hrs ago | 3835 Views

Zimbabwe election without Mugabe, Tsvangirai

11 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Soldiers tour Parliament

11 hrs ago | 2837 Views

Parliament mourns Tsvangirai

11 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Old buildings in Harare to be demolished

11 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Mnangagwa bails out Tsvangirai family

11 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Tsvangira family cut ties with Elizabeth Macheka

12 hrs ago | 7338 Views

Tsvangirai nurse mysteriously dies?

12 hrs ago | 13826 Views

Vendors acquitted over protest against cops

13 hrs ago | 368 Views

Funeral UPDATE: Tsvangirai's body in army chopper

14 hrs ago | 12199 Views

ZCLDN's statement on drug and alcohol abuse in schools

15 hrs ago | 513 Views

Tsvangirai body arrives at Robert Mugabe Square

15 hrs ago | 7430 Views

WATCH: Heavy rains pound Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 4227 Views

WATCH: Nelson Chamisa addresses MDC supporters 18 February 2018

17 hrs ago | 3269 Views

MDC-T in name quandary after Tsvangirai death

17 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Zimbabwe presidential scholarship students turn to prostitution

17 hrs ago | 2229 Views

WATCH: Peter Zwide coronation in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Tsvangirai Death: The only truth is

19 hrs ago | 7082 Views

Guruve North villagers forced to attend Zanu PF meeting

19 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Zanu PF chair threatens violence if Zanu PF loses elections

20 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Stop pretending to have been loyal to Tsvangirai when he has died

20 hrs ago | 5937 Views

Tsvangirai cannot be compared to 'rapists' lying at heroes acre

20 hrs ago | 2709 Views

CSO advocates for special instrument for victims of genocide

20 hrs ago | 511 Views

She is Different

20 hrs ago | 4095 Views

Does the MDC-T leader's death signify the end of the party?

20 hrs ago | 788 Views

'Zanu PF to use Tsvangirai's funeral to lure voters'

21 hrs ago | 1995 Views

Mnangagwa came short of describing Tsvangirai as the people's hero

21 hrs ago | 2822 Views

Mystery over G40 petition

21 hrs ago | 2818 Views

Tsvangirai's mother boycotts service

21 hrs ago | 9604 Views

MDC-T blasts Mnangagwa over Tsvangirai hero status snub

21 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: ZACC probes Mararike

21 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Bus firm ordered to pay accident victim's wife $60k compensation

21 hrs ago | 1724 Views

I trained Tsvangirai on peace-building, says Mukonori

21 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Govt launches Zimdef forensic audit

21 hrs ago | 370 Views

'Cheating' MSU lecturer in fatal accident

21 hrs ago | 3538 Views

Mnangagwa to commission leased NRZ equipment

21 hrs ago | 717 Views

National healing consultations start

21 hrs ago | 781 Views

Peter Dube not out of woods yet

21 hrs ago | 425 Views

BF, Luveve goalposts condemned

21 hrs ago | 544 Views

Stupid AU chair trashes G40 claims

21 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Negligent doctor suspended, undergoes retraining

21 hrs ago | 945 Views

Police base closure worries residents

21 hrs ago | 574 Views

Chamisa's conduct shameful, appalling

21 hrs ago | 4928 Views

MDC-T leaders conduct shockingly distasteful, says Coltart

21 hrs ago | 1022 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days