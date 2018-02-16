Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa blasts 'old man' Mnangagwa

by Farai Shawn Matiashe in Harare
MDC-T Acting President Nelson Chamisa has blasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa over his age saying Zimbabweans can not be ruled by "an old man".

Addressing mourners who were gathered to celebrate the life of the late Fomer Prime Minister and MDC-T Leader Morgan Tsvangirai at Freedom Square in Harare recently, Chamisa said people will have to opt for a younger leader.

"We cannot continue to be ruled by old people, Mnangagwa is 75 and if people allow him a term by the time he finish he will be 80, so, obviously people will have to vote for a younger leader," said Chamisa.

Chamisa, one of the three deputies was recently appointed acting president by MDC-T National Council resulting in other deputies Elias Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe losing the battle, said Mnangagwa should leave office to the young generation.

"This is a high time when the old generation needs to step down and let the young to take it up," he said.

Chamisa said wise leaders desist from the system of being life time rulers and wait to be removed by force but rule in terms of the constitution and give chance to others.

He said MDC-T will remain united and focused.

"Most people's perceptions are that MDC-T will divide but we will work together as a party and focus on Tsvangirai's ideals of democracy," he said.

Chamisa, who turned 40 this year- an age elligible for one to constitutionally contest in a presidential elections, said the party belongs to the mass.

"The party does not belong to anyone neither is it for Chamisa, Khupe or Mudzuri but it is for the people," he said.

Tsvangirai died at a South African Hospital last week after a long battle with cancer of the colon aged 65.

Tsvangirai's body is set to be buried on Tuesday in his home area, Humanikwa village, in Buhera.

Source - Farai Shawn Matiashe and Virginia Zifesho in Harare

