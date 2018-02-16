ZCTU urges MDC-T to unite

News / National

by Farai Shawn Matiashe and Virginia Zifesho in Harare

A Representative of the Zambian Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has urged MDC-T members to unite and work hard to ensure they succeed in the coming harmonised elections.Addressing mourners who were gathered to celebrate the life of the late Fomer Prime Minister and MDC-T Leader Morgan Tsvangirai at Freedom Square in Harare recently, Fackson Shamenda who was representing ZCTU President Nkole Chishimba said MDC-T members should shun away from factionalism and focus on fighting the ruling party."I urge you to join hands and work hard this time when you are about to contest in this coming 2018 elections," said Shamenda.Shamenda, who was the best man at Tsvangirai's wedding with Elizabeth in 2012, said MDC-T must be focused in order to bring change in the country."To Chamisa, it is a high time when you should stand on one common ground without frictions to save Zimbabweans," he said.This follows after there has been succession wars in MDC-T after its Founding Leader Tsvangirai died without naming his successor.Deputy Presidents Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri lost the battle after MDC-T National Council appointed Chamisa as the acting president for the next 12 months.Tsvangirai (65) died at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johanesburg, South Africa last week after succumbing to cancer.Tsvangirai revealed he had cancer of the colon sometime in 2016.He will be buried in his home village in Buhera on Tuesday.