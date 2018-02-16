Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Those saying Zanu-PF likes Chamisa are the ones who like Zanu-PF but hate Chamisa

by Stephen Jakes
9 hrs ago
A political commentator Chris Monera has warned that those saying Zanu PF likes Chamisa are the ones who like Zanu PF but hate Chamisa, so they are obsessed with their assumption that Zanu PF love Chamisa.

This come in the wake of reports that some sections of the MDC-T are claiming the MDC-T acting president Nelson Chamisa is working with the Lacoste Zanu PF to stage a coup and grab power in the party.

"What I know is the MDC T faithfuls prefer Chamisa to the mother of meeting absentism (Thokozani Khupe) or Elias  Mudzuri (the absentee acting President). Where in this world have you seen a VP who fails to attend important party organ meetings or is absent from the country where he is supposed to be acting President without appointing someone to act during his absence," said Monera.

"To be specific, Khupe has rubbished several National Council meetings (which on its own is derelition of duty which warrants centure) whilst Mudzuri left his acting President post without anyone standing in for him in order to "attend a coalition building workshop". Zanu PF left Ophah as acting President for the 1 day Mnangagwa was away."

He said Chamisa is so organised to know that there should be an acting president in the country in the absence of Mudzuri (but Mudzuri was comfortable living a void in the Presidency albeit for a day).

"So Zanu PF could have realised that Chamisa is the most brilliant of the MDC T acting presidents then, and now pretend to like him just so that they throw spanners into the works, fearing that if he becomes Mnangagwa's oponent for the 2018 presidency, Mnangagwa HAALUME. The masses have read through this, hence their choice of Chamisa. Unfortunately some people are so daft to see through this Zanu PF machination. Zanu PF will NEVER like anyone in opposition, more so Chamisa. Do we need to remind that the same Chamisa was battered unconscious and left for dead by Zanu PF a few years ago? So why would they like them now?" he said.



Source - Byo24News

Comments

