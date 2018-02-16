Build Zimbabwe promises to develop the nation to competitive status

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The opposition Build Zimbabwe party has promised to build the country to international competitive level if it is elected into office."Here is how we will lead in the event that you elect me President in 2018: We will aggressively champion the development of every province and every local economy. Any promise by any politician to meaningfully reduce unemployment which currently stands at 90%, or to bring 70% of our people out of abject poverty without a clear and implementable plan to resuscitate local and provincial economies is ultimately a false promise. Here is the truth: the Zimbabwe which once offered apprenticeship opportunities to thousands of young people and jobs and housing for our labor force was made up of vibrant economies and industries in Bulawayo, Midlands, Manicaland, and every province in the country," the party promised."The scale of economic recovery our country desperately needs cannot be accomplished without resuscitating local and provincial economies. Driving provincial business recovery and development will require direct presidential attention. A critical part of my working calendar, in the event that you elect me, will be a week's working residency per month in each of the country's ten provinces. We will aggressively recruit competent and experienced Zimbabweans at home and in the diaspora to form provincial Business Engagement Teams that will develop comprehensive Business Recovery and Development Plans to attract local and international investors to the provinces."The party said the mandate of the BETs will include actively seeking twinning opportunities with towns, schools and hospitals in the developed world to facilitate the exchange of best practices and support, and marketing their provinces as tourism destinations."We will highlight the needs of each province by delivering a televised "State of The Province" address at the end of each provincial working week, with clear goals to be met before the following year's working week in the province.With a president and a team that will champion the needs of every province, and a country as richly endowed as ours, we will, in one generation, build a country whose greatness will be measured not just by the standards of Africa, but of the world," said the party.