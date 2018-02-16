Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Build Zimbabwe promises to develop the nation to competitive status

by Stephen Jakes
8 hrs ago | Views
The opposition Build Zimbabwe party has promised to build the country to international competitive level if it is elected into office.

"Here is how we will lead in the event that you elect me President in 2018: We will aggressively champion the development of every province and every local economy. Any promise by any politician to meaningfully reduce unemployment which currently stands at 90%, or to bring 70% of our people out of abject poverty without a clear and implementable plan to resuscitate local and provincial economies is ultimately a false promise. Here is the truth: the Zimbabwe which once offered apprenticeship opportunities to thousands of young people and jobs and housing for our labor force was made up of vibrant economies and industries in Bulawayo, Midlands, Manicaland, and every province in the country," the party promised.

"The scale of economic recovery our country desperately needs cannot be accomplished without resuscitating local and provincial economies. Driving provincial business recovery and development will require direct presidential attention. A critical part of my working calendar, in the event that you elect me, will be a week's working residency per month in each of the country's ten provinces. We will aggressively recruit competent and experienced Zimbabweans at home and in the diaspora to form provincial Business Engagement Teams that will develop comprehensive Business Recovery and Development Plans to attract local and international investors to the provinces."

The party said the mandate of the BETs will include actively seeking twinning opportunities with towns, schools and hospitals in the developed world to facilitate the exchange of best practices and support, and marketing their provinces as tourism destinations.

"We will highlight the needs of each province by delivering a televised "State of The Province" address at the end of each provincial working week, with clear goals to be met before the following year's working week in the province.
With a president and a team that will champion the needs of every province, and a country as richly endowed as ours, we will, in one generation, build a country whose greatness will be measured not just by the standards of Africa, but of the world," said the party.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

We can get an model / brand on fridges stoves

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Mushrooms for sale

Audi a4 2004 model

Golf5 on sale

Accommodation available in harare

Jewellery on sale

For sale are rompers


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Morgan Tsvangirai laid to rest

3 mins ago | 37 Views

Gukurahundi: Walking in the deathly shadows of Kigali and Banjul

23 mins ago | 100 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and Parliament

1 hr ago | 846 Views

Tsvangirai mourners shock Mliswa

2 hrs ago | 5349 Views

New Grace Mugabe photo goes viral

2 hrs ago | 6130 Views

Zim army prepared to defend the nation

2 hrs ago | 3401 Views

Pastor blasts Tsvangirai family over wrangles

3 hrs ago | 4026 Views

Mourners nearly die on way to Tsvangirai's funeral

4 hrs ago | 6969 Views

Mourners defy heavy rains to attend Tsvangirai funeral

4 hrs ago | 5397 Views

BREAKING: Drama at Tsvangirai funeral, Khupe 'chased'

4 hrs ago | 15524 Views

A thought on Morgan Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Chamisa's ban from funeral not politically inclined - PDP official

5 hrs ago | 6812 Views

U.S. the biggest importer of endangered African wildlife trophies

7 hrs ago | 993 Views

Villagers forced to chant Zanu-PF slogans before receiving food aid

7 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Tsvangirai's widow fails to accompany body to Buhera

8 hrs ago | 7493 Views

'Give Mnangagwa an overwhelming mandate'

8 hrs ago | 2291 Views

Tsvangirai memorial turns into Chamisa rally

8 hrs ago | 4417 Views

6-man gang jailed for 72 years, seek Supreme Court appeal

8 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Killer soldier further remanded

8 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Couple loses $70,000 to 'serial fraudster'

8 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Chiwenga commands political parties to observe peace

8 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Govt moves to promote local motor industry

8 hrs ago | 901 Views

Bulawayo flash floods leave trail of destruction

8 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Potraz cracks whip on NetOne over Onefusion blunder

8 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Mugabe birthday low key event

8 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Fierce game of thrones hits Zimbabwe opposition

8 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mobile network operators directed to tackle money transfer hiccups

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

Council clears Egodini for mall project to resume

8 hrs ago | 895 Views

Gogo Tsvangirai trending

8 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Banning second hand car imports not fully thought out

8 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Mnangagwa's compassionate politics good for country

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Govt starts offering STEM scholarships for teachers

8 hrs ago | 496 Views

Matabeleland communities seek apology over Gukurahundi atrocities

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zifa lift Peter Dube suspension

8 hrs ago | 221 Views

Bosso turn tables on Chicken Inn

8 hrs ago | 537 Views

Pupil bites 14 classmates

8 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mzembi freedom bid thrown out

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa to repossess Chipanga's Farm

8 hrs ago | 2425 Views

Man kills wife's lover

8 hrs ago | 713 Views

Kombis banned from CBD

8 hrs ago | 955 Views

Chivayo, business partner clash

8 hrs ago | 431 Views

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

More drama at Tsvangirai send-off

8 hrs ago | 2071 Views

'Companies tired of bankrolling Zanu-PF'

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

Tsvangira's Freedom Square last bow

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Peter Zwide Kalanga unveiled as Ndebele King

8 hrs ago | 745 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri, Elizabeth shut out at Tsvangirai funeral

8 hrs ago | 2508 Views

Govt to proclaim bonus pay dates

8 hrs ago | 675 Views

Obert Mpofu Parly probe over missing $15bn postponed

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimra implements new strategies

8 hrs ago | 238 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days