Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Late Tsvangirai forgave Mugabe'

by Staff Reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
MDC leader, Welshman Ncube on Saturday claimed the late MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai had confided in him that he had long forgiven former President Robert Mugabe for the torture and suffering he endured during his reign.

Tsvangirai died last Wednesday in South African, where he was receiving treatment for colon cancer.

He will be buried today in Buhera.

Drama has, however, characterised his funeral, but Ncube, who was addressing mourners at an interdenominational memorial service for the late Tsvangirai at Large City Hall in Bulawayo on Saturday, said Zimbabweans must emulate Tsvangirai's selflessness to ensure peace and unity prevails.

Ncube's statements follow the infighting in the MDC-T over Tsvangirai's successor.

"…we are also celebrating Tsvangirai's life, a life which was so rich, so diverse. I want to remind you that Tsvangirai won the 2008 presidential election. He did not get the 47% as claimed by the electoral commission.

"He got more than that, that is why it took them six weeks to rig, and that is why I always say Zimbabwe's first coup was in 2008, not in November last year. It was a pre-emptive coup. When they removed Mugabe, they already had experience, but Tsvangirai forgave them," he said.

"The 2008 coup leaders are the same that removed Mugabe last year, but Tsvangirai had long forgiven them for robbing him of the presidency. He had no bitterness at all, he had no grudge against them, no bitterness that over the years they vilified him, arrested him, beat him and laid treason charges against him. He was selfless," Ncube said.

The former prime minister endured torture, arrest and was at one time charged with treason together with Ncube and other MDC leaders.

The treason charge followed the broadcast of covertly shot video footage purporting to show Tsvangirai plotting Mugabe's assassination.

The charges were based on a grainy four-and-a-half-hour video of a meeting between Tsvangirai and Canadian-based political consultant, Ari Ben Menashe in December 2001.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Newsday

Comments

We can get an model / brand on fridges stoves

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Mushrooms for sale

Audi a4 2004 model

Golf5 on sale

Accommodation available in harare

Jewellery on sale

For sale are rompers


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Morgan Tsvangirai laid to rest

3 mins ago | 34 Views

Gukurahundi: Walking in the deathly shadows of Kigali and Banjul

22 mins ago | 98 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and Parliament

1 hr ago | 842 Views

Tsvangirai mourners shock Mliswa

2 hrs ago | 5344 Views

New Grace Mugabe photo goes viral

2 hrs ago | 6119 Views

Zim army prepared to defend the nation

2 hrs ago | 3399 Views

Pastor blasts Tsvangirai family over wrangles

3 hrs ago | 4024 Views

Mourners nearly die on way to Tsvangirai's funeral

4 hrs ago | 6967 Views

Mourners defy heavy rains to attend Tsvangirai funeral

4 hrs ago | 5397 Views

BREAKING: Drama at Tsvangirai funeral, Khupe 'chased'

4 hrs ago | 15522 Views

A thought on Morgan Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Chamisa's ban from funeral not politically inclined - PDP official

5 hrs ago | 6810 Views

U.S. the biggest importer of endangered African wildlife trophies

7 hrs ago | 993 Views

Villagers forced to chant Zanu-PF slogans before receiving food aid

7 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Tsvangirai's widow fails to accompany body to Buhera

8 hrs ago | 7492 Views

'Give Mnangagwa an overwhelming mandate'

8 hrs ago | 2290 Views

Tsvangirai memorial turns into Chamisa rally

8 hrs ago | 4417 Views

6-man gang jailed for 72 years, seek Supreme Court appeal

8 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Killer soldier further remanded

8 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Couple loses $70,000 to 'serial fraudster'

8 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Chiwenga commands political parties to observe peace

8 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Govt moves to promote local motor industry

8 hrs ago | 901 Views

Bulawayo flash floods leave trail of destruction

8 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Potraz cracks whip on NetOne over Onefusion blunder

8 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Mugabe birthday low key event

8 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Fierce game of thrones hits Zimbabwe opposition

8 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mobile network operators directed to tackle money transfer hiccups

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Council clears Egodini for mall project to resume

8 hrs ago | 895 Views

Gogo Tsvangirai trending

8 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Banning second hand car imports not fully thought out

8 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Mnangagwa's compassionate politics good for country

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Govt starts offering STEM scholarships for teachers

8 hrs ago | 496 Views

Matabeleland communities seek apology over Gukurahundi atrocities

8 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zifa lift Peter Dube suspension

8 hrs ago | 221 Views

Bosso turn tables on Chicken Inn

8 hrs ago | 537 Views

Pupil bites 14 classmates

8 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mzembi freedom bid thrown out

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa to repossess Chipanga's Farm

8 hrs ago | 2425 Views

Man kills wife's lover

8 hrs ago | 713 Views

Kombis banned from CBD

8 hrs ago | 955 Views

Chivayo, business partner clash

8 hrs ago | 431 Views

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

More drama at Tsvangirai send-off

8 hrs ago | 2071 Views

'Companies tired of bankrolling Zanu-PF'

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

Tsvangira's Freedom Square last bow

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Peter Zwide Kalanga unveiled as Ndebele King

8 hrs ago | 745 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri, Elizabeth shut out at Tsvangirai funeral

8 hrs ago | 2508 Views

Govt to proclaim bonus pay dates

8 hrs ago | 675 Views

Obert Mpofu Parly probe over missing $15bn postponed

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimra implements new strategies

8 hrs ago | 238 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days