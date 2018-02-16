Obert Mpofu Parly probe over missing $15bn postponed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Parliament has postponed the hearing of Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu summoned to answer to the controversy surrounding the missing diamond revenue estimated at a staggering $15 billion.Parliamentary portfolio committee on Mines and Energy chairperson Temba Mliswa said Mpofu, who was the minister of Mines and Mining Development from February 2009 to September 2014, will now appear before the committee on Thursday.More to follow...