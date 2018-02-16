Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe, Mudzuri, Elizabeth shut out at Tsvangirai funeral

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
THE late MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai's funeral proceedings continued to be characterised by drama, with his two deputies, Thokozani Khupe (pictured) and Elias Mudzuri seemingly frozen out at a function at freedom square in Harare yesterday, while their counterpart Nelson Chamisa seemed to get a ringing endorsement.

Chamisa was the only one given a platform to speak, effectively shutting out the other two vice-presidents, a move that the multitudes seemed to approve of, but which drew the ire of other MDC-T senior leaders, who accused the master of ceremonies of trying to prop up the former.

The crowd kept on chanting Chamisa's name, and rushed to the podium when he was about to deliver his keynote address.

Tsvangirai's mother, Lydia Zvaipa, who stirred a hornet's nest by saying she would commit suicide if Chamisa and the MDC-T leader's widow, Elizabeth Macheka, attended her son's funeral, refused to get out of the hearse and followed the entire ceremony from the vehicle.

Most speakers at the gathering also failed to acknowledge the presence of his widow, Elizabeth, who sat behind MDC-T leaders, who had occupied the front row.

In his address, Chamisa, who has since assumed the MDC-T presidency on an acting basis, said despite obvious fissures, he would ensure that the party does not split.

"We hear some people saying the MDC-T will be divided, it will have several leaders," he said.

"No, we must not rush, Tsvangirai was a unifier and we will unite.

"The party doesn't belong to Chamisa, Khupe, Mudzuri, (MDC-T chairman, Lovemore) Moyo, (secretary-general, Douglas) Mwonzora or anyone in leadership.
"The party belongs to the people."

Chamisa described Tsvangirai as a visionary leader, who was persecuted but remained resolute in advancing democracy in Zimbabwe.

He said the only tribute that can be given to Tsvangirai is through voting Zanu-PF out of power this year.

MDC-T is deeply divided over Tsvangirai's successor, with the three deputies all saying they are in charge, but it seems Chamisa has consolidated his position as the frontrunner, with others accusing him of being power hungry in the manner he assumed the leadership of the party following the leader's demise.

"We have done what is necessary to make sure that there is no leadership vacuum," Chamisa told the appreciative crowd.

"What we did is perfectly constitutional and after that we will go to the next phase which is going back to the council and make sure that we do all the processes required internally.

"What we are not going to allow is a leadership crisis, where everyone does as he or she pleases."

He said Tsvangirai had been a visionary in appointing two more vice-presidents, himself and Mudzuri last year, saying he wanted continuity in the party and did not want generational monopoly on leadership.

Chamisa said on January 6 this year, Tsvangirai confided in him the elections and the MDC Alliance programme.

He said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was a weak and very old opponent and they do not fear his candidature, as he was previously beaten in parliamentary elections by Blessing Chebundo in Kwekwe.

Chamisa accused the government of shedding crocodile tears for Tsvangirai with the assistance they were giving to the MDC-T leader's family.

He said when Tsvangirai was alive, he was tormented and abused, yet they now wanted to pretend they cared when he was dead.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

We can get an model / brand on fridges stoves

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Mushrooms for sale

Audi a4 2004 model

Golf5 on sale

Accommodation available in harare

Jewellery on sale

For sale are rompers


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Morgan Tsvangirai laid to rest

3 mins ago | 30 Views

Gukurahundi: Walking in the deathly shadows of Kigali and Banjul

22 mins ago | 97 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and Parliament

1 hr ago | 838 Views

Tsvangirai mourners shock Mliswa

2 hrs ago | 5336 Views

New Grace Mugabe photo goes viral

2 hrs ago | 6112 Views

Zim army prepared to defend the nation

2 hrs ago | 3391 Views

Pastor blasts Tsvangirai family over wrangles

3 hrs ago | 4022 Views

Mourners nearly die on way to Tsvangirai's funeral

4 hrs ago | 6964 Views

Mourners defy heavy rains to attend Tsvangirai funeral

4 hrs ago | 5396 Views

BREAKING: Drama at Tsvangirai funeral, Khupe 'chased'

4 hrs ago | 15515 Views

A thought on Morgan Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2180 Views

Chamisa's ban from funeral not politically inclined - PDP official

5 hrs ago | 6807 Views

U.S. the biggest importer of endangered African wildlife trophies

7 hrs ago | 993 Views

Villagers forced to chant Zanu-PF slogans before receiving food aid

7 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Tsvangirai's widow fails to accompany body to Buhera

8 hrs ago | 7490 Views

'Give Mnangagwa an overwhelming mandate'

8 hrs ago | 2288 Views

Tsvangirai memorial turns into Chamisa rally

8 hrs ago | 4417 Views

6-man gang jailed for 72 years, seek Supreme Court appeal

8 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Killer soldier further remanded

8 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Couple loses $70,000 to 'serial fraudster'

8 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Chiwenga commands political parties to observe peace

8 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Govt moves to promote local motor industry

8 hrs ago | 901 Views

Bulawayo flash floods leave trail of destruction

8 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Potraz cracks whip on NetOne over Onefusion blunder

8 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Mugabe birthday low key event

8 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Fierce game of thrones hits Zimbabwe opposition

8 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mobile network operators directed to tackle money transfer hiccups

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Council clears Egodini for mall project to resume

8 hrs ago | 895 Views

Gogo Tsvangirai trending

8 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Banning second hand car imports not fully thought out

8 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Mnangagwa's compassionate politics good for country

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Govt starts offering STEM scholarships for teachers

8 hrs ago | 496 Views

Matabeleland communities seek apology over Gukurahundi atrocities

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zifa lift Peter Dube suspension

8 hrs ago | 221 Views

Bosso turn tables on Chicken Inn

8 hrs ago | 537 Views

Pupil bites 14 classmates

8 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mzembi freedom bid thrown out

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa to repossess Chipanga's Farm

8 hrs ago | 2424 Views

Man kills wife's lover

8 hrs ago | 713 Views

Kombis banned from CBD

8 hrs ago | 953 Views

Chivayo, business partner clash

8 hrs ago | 431 Views

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

More drama at Tsvangirai send-off

8 hrs ago | 2071 Views

'Companies tired of bankrolling Zanu-PF'

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

Tsvangira's Freedom Square last bow

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Peter Zwide Kalanga unveiled as Ndebele King

8 hrs ago | 745 Views

Govt to proclaim bonus pay dates

8 hrs ago | 675 Views

Obert Mpofu Parly probe over missing $15bn postponed

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimra implements new strategies

8 hrs ago | 238 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days