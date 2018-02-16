Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Companies tired of bankrolling Zanu-PF'

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
ZANU-PF Manicaland chairman, Mike Madiro has urged the ruling party to invest in income generating projects to finance its activities rather than to force private companies to bankroll its functions.

Madiro revealed this on Sunday, while addressing party members at a provincial co-ordinating committee meeting in Manicaland after delegates were informed that $30 000 had been sourced from well-wishers to finance Zanu-PF chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri's celebration bash.

"Companies are now tired of sponsoring us, it seems as if they are working for Zanu-PF. Let's have a vision let us not appear like beggars," he said. "We should have self-sustainable projects to fund our activities."

In Manicaland, Zanu-PF has been targeting diamond mining companies to finance its activities.

Last year, former Manicaland Zanu-PF youth chairman, Mubuso Chinguno told a meeting that they were targeting $250 000 from the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) to bankroll President Robert Mugabe's 93rd birthday that was held in Matobo, Matabeleland South province, last year.

Madiro praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa for appointing people from Manicaland province to key government positions.

"Some traditional leaders are endorsing their candidates, we respect, but we don't want the endorsement," he said.

"The President appointed the secretariat of the politburo, we are happy that he appointed people from Manicaland in key positions, it's good to be remembered because Manicaland played a key role in the liberation struggle. The President remembered one of our own and gave her the chairmanship of the province," he said.

Source - newsday

