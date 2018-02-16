Latest News Editor's Choice


Domestic dispute ends in tragedy

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
A 23-year-old Chimanimani woman last week committed suicide by hanging herself from her kitchen beam following an argument with her husband over money for medical fees.

Mutare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.

He said Beauty Kenasi Chimbwiri and her 53-year-old husband, Tobias Muranda, had an altercation after she asked for money to visit a clinic.

"After the argument, they went to sleep, but Muranda woke up a few hours later to discover that his wife was not in bed," said Insp Kakohwa.

"He searched the house and finally found her, locked in the kitchen, dangling from a roof beam with a rope around her neck."

Muranda reported the matter to the police at Gata Police Base in Chimanimani.

The body was taken to Chimanimani Hospital mortuary where a post-mortem was waived on account that it was a clear case of suicide.

Insp Kakohwa advised the public to resolve problems amicably or approach station community liaison officers of the Zimbabwe Republic Police for mediation.



Source - online

Comments

