Kombis banned from CBD

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
Harare City Council has banned commuter omnibuses from the central business district (CBD) and is ordering them to operate from new ranks with effect from Wednesday.

In a statement yesterday, Harare City Council corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme said the new development will be implemented tomorrow.

"City of Harare advises residents, the commuting public and commuter omnibus operators that with effect from Wednesday 21 February 2018, no commuter omnibuses will be allowed in the central business district," he said.

The commuter omnibuses will terminate their journeys at the new peripheral ranks, from Charge Office to Seke Road and Dieppe Road (Coca-Cola), From Copa Cabana and Market Square to Coventry Road and Rotten Row rank.

Mr Chideme said council will only allow shuttle services to be provided into the CBD using specific routes.
"Shuttle services in and out of the CBD will be provided from the new ranks and the buses will follow specific routes," he said.

Chideme said the routes would be as follows:
Coventry Rank – Rotten Row – Robert Mugabe Way – fourth St Rank through Copacabana Rank.

Fourth St Rank – Fifth St – George Silundika Rd – Fourth St – Jason Moyo – through Copacabana – Rotten Row to Coventry Rd Rank.

Seke Rd Rank – Seke Rd – Robert Mugabe Way – S. Muzenda Rank (Fourth St Rank).

Coventry Rd Rank – Rotten Row – Charter Rd – Market Square Rank – Bank St – Kenneth Kaunda – S. Muzenda Rank (Fourth Street) and back.

Seke Rd Rank – Dieppe Rd – Chiremba Rd – Robert Mugabe Way – Robson Manyika –Charge Office.

Coventry Rd Rank – Cripps Rd – Dieppe Rd – Glenara Rd – S. Machel Rd – Rotten Rd – Coventry Rd Rank.

Chideme said the routes will be improved in the long run.
"This move was long overdue. We want to restore order in our city like we promised. The routes will continue to be improved as we implement this strategy," he said.

Most Popular In 7 Days