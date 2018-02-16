Man kills wife's lover

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 33-year-old Chiredzi man has been jailed for an effective 14 years by a Masvingo High Court judge for the cold-blooded murder of a neighbour he accused of having an extra-marital affair with his wife.Justice Garainesu Mawadze jailed Chimangaidzo Ndou of Chali Village in Sengwe communal lands after convicting him of murdering Lawrence Mutileni with a hoe handle.He convicted him of murder with constructive intent after a full trial.In his defence through his lawyer Mr Collins Maboke of Ruvengo, Maboke and Company, Ndou told the court that Mutileni had provoked him by openly telling him in his face that he had bedded his wife.He argued that he acted in self-defence and accidentally struck Mutileni with the hoe handle, which Mutileni had picked up with the intention of attacking him.The prosecutor Mr Mike Tembo proved that on October 25, 2016, Mutileni arrived at Ndou's homestead and found him with his wife.A dispute arose after Ndou accused Mutileni of bedding his wife.Ndou picked up a hoe handle, which he used to strike Mutileni once on the head and he fell to the ground.Ndou picked a rock and tried to hit Mutileni again, but was restrained.Mutileni was taken to Dhavata Clinic and was referred to Chikombedzi Mission Hospital where he died on the following day.