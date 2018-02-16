Latest News Editor's Choice


Council clears Egodini for mall project to resume

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
THE Bulawayo City Council has started the process of relocating commuter and vendor operators from Egodini terminus paving way for its upgrading starting next week.

The local authority has already handed over the site to the South African contractor, Terracotta Trading Private Limited, which won the tender to build the $60 million Egodini mall.

In a notice, council advised stakeholders that the project would commence starting March 1 and announced new places for vendor and commuter operators.

"All stakeholders and residents are advised that commuter omnibus, informal traders and organisations operating from the Basch Street Terminus will be relocated in preparation for the construction of Egodini mall.

"All stakeholders are requested to start making the necessary preparations to move from the site and will be guided by City of Bulawayo members of staff during the process to prepared sites," the council said.

Council noted movement will be to the following sites.

Lobengula Street between 11th and 13th Avenue will be for commuter omnibuses (areas from Bellevue to Pumula) including informal traders and food caravans.

Lobengula Street and 3rd avenue for commuter omnibuses (all routes using Luveve Road), informal traders and food caravans. The City Hall rank would add the Richmond Route only while Lobengula Street and 6th Avenue would cater for selected public transport company and informal traders.

Lobengula Street and 2nd avenue routes will be given to the northern areas of the city, food caravans and informal traders, said the council.

"Continuous engagement has been ongoing with the various stakeholders and there will be further engagement till the completion of the project," it said.

In an interview, commuter bus operators and informal traders operating from Egodini site said they were happy that council has identified alternative places to work from.

"What is important is for us to do business and make money. We have no problem moving as long as we are given places to move to.

"It could also be a positive change for us because business has been low, so maybe these new places might boost us," said a flea market vendor, Mr Tumelo Mnkoni.

Source - online

