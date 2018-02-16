Mugabe birthday low key event

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOR the first time in decades, former President Robert Mugabe's birthday will be a low key event, without the attendant largesse and extravagance, which had come to characterise it, in spite of the day being declared a public holiday.The Zanu-PF youth league had been planning a do for Mugabe for weeks, but it was not clear whether the former President was part of the process, with suggestions he had snubbed his former party colleagues.Acting Information minister and Zanu-PF spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed there would be no public event this year."It is a youth event," he said."The youth have said they will clean-up the cities."But the party will send its well wishes and a cake."It is a day we treasure and we revere the former President."Mugabe was every February 21st feted like a deity with public gatherings across the country under the banner of the 21st February Movement.Zanu-PF politburo secretary for youth Pupurai Togarepi confirmed what Moyo said."We will celebrate with our former President by visiting him with a cake," he said.Asked if there will be a public programme for youth and whether the 21st February Movement had died following Mugabe's removal from office, Togarepi said the "structure still exists".