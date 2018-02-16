Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe birthday low key event

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
FOR the first time in decades, former President Robert Mugabe's birthday will be a low key event, without the attendant largesse and extravagance, which had come to characterise it, in spite of the day being declared a public holiday.

The Zanu-PF youth league had been planning a do for Mugabe for weeks, but it was not clear whether the former President was part of the process, with suggestions he had snubbed his former party colleagues.

Acting Information minister and Zanu-PF spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed there would be no public event this year.

"It is a youth event," he said.

"The youth have said they will clean-up the cities.

"But the party will send its well wishes and a cake.

"It is a day we treasure and we revere the former President."

Mugabe was every February 21st feted like a deity with public gatherings across the country under the banner of the 21st February Movement.
Zanu-PF politburo secretary for youth Pupurai Togarepi confirmed what Moyo said.

"We will celebrate with our former President by visiting him with a cake," he said.

Asked if there will be a public programme for youth and whether the 21st February Movement had died following Mugabe's removal from office, Togarepi said the "structure still exists".

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Audi a4 2004 model

Golf5 on sale

Mushrooms for sale

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Smart phones deals

Jewellery on sale

Accommodation available in harare

Nissan civilian bus


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Morgan Tsvangirai laid to rest

2 mins ago | 9 Views

Gukurahundi: Walking in the deathly shadows of Kigali and Banjul

21 mins ago | 91 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and Parliament

1 hr ago | 827 Views

Tsvangirai mourners shock Mliswa

2 hrs ago | 5286 Views

New Grace Mugabe photo goes viral

2 hrs ago | 6058 Views

Zim army prepared to defend the nation

2 hrs ago | 3368 Views

Pastor blasts Tsvangirai family over wrangles

3 hrs ago | 4001 Views

Mourners nearly die on way to Tsvangirai's funeral

4 hrs ago | 6933 Views

Mourners defy heavy rains to attend Tsvangirai funeral

4 hrs ago | 5383 Views

BREAKING: Drama at Tsvangirai funeral, Khupe 'chased'

4 hrs ago | 15476 Views

A thought on Morgan Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Chamisa's ban from funeral not politically inclined - PDP official

5 hrs ago | 6793 Views

U.S. the biggest importer of endangered African wildlife trophies

7 hrs ago | 990 Views

Villagers forced to chant Zanu-PF slogans before receiving food aid

7 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Tsvangirai's widow fails to accompany body to Buhera

8 hrs ago | 7487 Views

'Give Mnangagwa an overwhelming mandate'

8 hrs ago | 2288 Views

Tsvangirai memorial turns into Chamisa rally

8 hrs ago | 4414 Views

6-man gang jailed for 72 years, seek Supreme Court appeal

8 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Killer soldier further remanded

8 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Couple loses $70,000 to 'serial fraudster'

8 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Chiwenga commands political parties to observe peace

8 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Govt moves to promote local motor industry

8 hrs ago | 899 Views

Bulawayo flash floods leave trail of destruction

8 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Potraz cracks whip on NetOne over Onefusion blunder

8 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Fierce game of thrones hits Zimbabwe opposition

8 hrs ago | 780 Views

Mobile network operators directed to tackle money transfer hiccups

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Council clears Egodini for mall project to resume

8 hrs ago | 894 Views

Gogo Tsvangirai trending

8 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Banning second hand car imports not fully thought out

8 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Mnangagwa's compassionate politics good for country

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Govt starts offering STEM scholarships for teachers

8 hrs ago | 496 Views

Matabeleland communities seek apology over Gukurahundi atrocities

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zifa lift Peter Dube suspension

8 hrs ago | 221 Views

Bosso turn tables on Chicken Inn

8 hrs ago | 535 Views

Pupil bites 14 classmates

8 hrs ago | 772 Views

Mzembi freedom bid thrown out

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa to repossess Chipanga's Farm

8 hrs ago | 2422 Views

Man kills wife's lover

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Kombis banned from CBD

8 hrs ago | 949 Views

Chivayo, business partner clash

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

More drama at Tsvangirai send-off

8 hrs ago | 2065 Views

'Companies tired of bankrolling Zanu-PF'

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

Tsvangira's Freedom Square last bow

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Peter Zwide Kalanga unveiled as Ndebele King

8 hrs ago | 743 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri, Elizabeth shut out at Tsvangirai funeral

8 hrs ago | 2506 Views

Govt to proclaim bonus pay dates

8 hrs ago | 673 Views

Obert Mpofu Parly probe over missing $15bn postponed

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimra implements new strategies

8 hrs ago | 238 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days