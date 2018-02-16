Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Killer soldier further remanded

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A SOLDIER who allegedly fired about 20 shots, killing his wife, her two siblings and injuring his 18-month- old daughter before shooting himself in an alleged suicide attempt in New Magwegwe suburb following an infidelity row, has been further remanded in custody.

Carlos Tinashe Chapeyema (23) who is based in Gweru and attached to the Zimbabwe National Army Infantry Battalion Brigade in Battlefields, Kwekwe, initially appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi during a court conducted at his bedside at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Chapeyema, who is facing murder and attempted murder charges, was on Friday further remanded in custody in absentia to March 2.

Chapeyema and his daughter Tlowi Chapeyema, whom he shot once on the leg, are admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital.

His wife, Ashley Phiri (21) and her siblings, Nkosivumile Ncube (16) and Rita Nkomo (23) died on the spot.

Prosecuting, Mr Mclean Ndlovu said on February 1 this year, Chapeyema went to his wife's house armed with an AK 47 assault rifle, which was loaded with a magazine of 20 rounds. He knocked at the door demanding his wife to open.

"When the door was eventually opened the accused person stormed into the house and started firing gunshots at Phiri, Nkomo and Ncube, killing them instantly," said Mr Ndlovu.

The court heard that Chapeyema then shot his daughter and in the process fracturing her right leg before turning the rifle on himself. The child was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital's intensive care unit.

Chapeyema was arrested at the scene and the weapon used in committing the alleged offences was also recovered.

The accused person allegedly fired the shots during a power outage caused by the rains.

The couple lived in Mutare but the accused person's wife is alleged to have recently returned to her parents, accusing Chapeyema of physically abusing her.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online
More on: #Killer, #Soldier, #Remand

Comments

Audi a4 2004 model

Golf5 on sale

Mushrooms for sale

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Smart phones deals

Jewellery on sale

Accommodation available in harare

Nissan civilian bus


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Morgan Tsvangirai laid to rest

1 min ago | 4 Views

Gukurahundi: Walking in the deathly shadows of Kigali and Banjul

20 mins ago | 89 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and Parliament

1 hr ago | 827 Views

Tsvangirai mourners shock Mliswa

2 hrs ago | 5265 Views

New Grace Mugabe photo goes viral

2 hrs ago | 6042 Views

Zim army prepared to defend the nation

2 hrs ago | 3363 Views

Pastor blasts Tsvangirai family over wrangles

3 hrs ago | 3997 Views

Mourners nearly die on way to Tsvangirai's funeral

4 hrs ago | 6928 Views

Mourners defy heavy rains to attend Tsvangirai funeral

4 hrs ago | 5380 Views

BREAKING: Drama at Tsvangirai funeral, Khupe 'chased'

4 hrs ago | 15471 Views

A thought on Morgan Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Chamisa's ban from funeral not politically inclined - PDP official

5 hrs ago | 6787 Views

U.S. the biggest importer of endangered African wildlife trophies

7 hrs ago | 989 Views

Villagers forced to chant Zanu-PF slogans before receiving food aid

7 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Tsvangirai's widow fails to accompany body to Buhera

7 hrs ago | 7484 Views

'Give Mnangagwa an overwhelming mandate'

8 hrs ago | 2287 Views

Tsvangirai memorial turns into Chamisa rally

8 hrs ago | 4413 Views

6-man gang jailed for 72 years, seek Supreme Court appeal

8 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Couple loses $70,000 to 'serial fraudster'

8 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Chiwenga commands political parties to observe peace

8 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Govt moves to promote local motor industry

8 hrs ago | 899 Views

Bulawayo flash floods leave trail of destruction

8 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Potraz cracks whip on NetOne over Onefusion blunder

8 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Mugabe birthday low key event

8 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Fierce game of thrones hits Zimbabwe opposition

8 hrs ago | 780 Views

Mobile network operators directed to tackle money transfer hiccups

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Council clears Egodini for mall project to resume

8 hrs ago | 894 Views

Gogo Tsvangirai trending

8 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Banning second hand car imports not fully thought out

8 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Mnangagwa's compassionate politics good for country

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Govt starts offering STEM scholarships for teachers

8 hrs ago | 496 Views

Matabeleland communities seek apology over Gukurahundi atrocities

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zifa lift Peter Dube suspension

8 hrs ago | 221 Views

Bosso turn tables on Chicken Inn

8 hrs ago | 535 Views

Pupil bites 14 classmates

8 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mzembi freedom bid thrown out

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa to repossess Chipanga's Farm

8 hrs ago | 2421 Views

Man kills wife's lover

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Kombis banned from CBD

8 hrs ago | 949 Views

Chivayo, business partner clash

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

More drama at Tsvangirai send-off

8 hrs ago | 2063 Views

'Companies tired of bankrolling Zanu-PF'

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

Tsvangira's Freedom Square last bow

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Peter Zwide Kalanga unveiled as Ndebele King

8 hrs ago | 743 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri, Elizabeth shut out at Tsvangirai funeral

8 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Govt to proclaim bonus pay dates

8 hrs ago | 673 Views

Obert Mpofu Parly probe over missing $15bn postponed

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimra implements new strategies

8 hrs ago | 238 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days