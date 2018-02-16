Killer soldier further remanded

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SOLDIER who allegedly fired about 20 shots, killing his wife, her two siblings and injuring his 18-month- old daughter before shooting himself in an alleged suicide attempt in New Magwegwe suburb following an infidelity row, has been further remanded in custody.Carlos Tinashe Chapeyema (23) who is based in Gweru and attached to the Zimbabwe National Army Infantry Battalion Brigade in Battlefields, Kwekwe, initially appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi during a court conducted at his bedside at Mpilo Central Hospital.Chapeyema, who is facing murder and attempted murder charges, was on Friday further remanded in custody in absentia to March 2.Chapeyema and his daughter Tlowi Chapeyema, whom he shot once on the leg, are admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital.His wife, Ashley Phiri (21) and her siblings, Nkosivumile Ncube (16) and Rita Nkomo (23) died on the spot.Prosecuting, Mr Mclean Ndlovu said on February 1 this year, Chapeyema went to his wife's house armed with an AK 47 assault rifle, which was loaded with a magazine of 20 rounds. He knocked at the door demanding his wife to open."When the door was eventually opened the accused person stormed into the house and started firing gunshots at Phiri, Nkomo and Ncube, killing them instantly," said Mr Ndlovu.The court heard that Chapeyema then shot his daughter and in the process fracturing her right leg before turning the rifle on himself. The child was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital's intensive care unit.Chapeyema was arrested at the scene and the weapon used in committing the alleged offences was also recovered.The accused person allegedly fired the shots during a power outage caused by the rains.The couple lived in Mutare but the accused person's wife is alleged to have recently returned to her parents, accusing Chapeyema of physically abusing her.