Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai memorial turns into Chamisa rally

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
THOUSANDS of MDC-T supporters thronged the open space in central Harare near the Rotten Row Magistrates' Court to bid farewell to the late veteran trade unionist and opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, but the event morphed into a near campaign rally for acting party president, Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa is locked in a bitter internal power tussle with fellow vice-presidents Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri.

Khupe and Mudzuri sat stone-faced with the former even failing to acknowledge Chamisa after he gave the main speech in which the MDC-T acting president not only called for unity, but warned "the people will get rid of you if you do not listen to their voice".

Time and again, the sea of red that covered what is commonly referred to as Freedom Square broke into chants of "Chamisa, Chamisa, Chamisa" and booed other senior leaders like secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora and Khupe when they were introduced.

Tsvangirai's eldest son Edwin implored the party to respect the family's wishes and allow them to mourn their father.

"The struggle continues, but we hope you will respect the family and not draw us into political fights. We also hope the party establishes an academy to groom future leaders and cadres to carry the wishes our father forward," he said.

The crowd demanded that one of the late MDC-T leader's sons, Richard, who reportedly endorsed Chamisa as party president on Sunday speak. After consultations and a long wait, Richard, spoke sending the crowd into a frenzy.

"Our wish is that his [Tsvangirai's] legacy be protected. It can only be protected through a free and fair election as well as a violence-free campaign," he said while whipping the youth into delirium with his slogans.

Zambian Congress of Trade Unions representative, Clarkson Chimenda, called for unity in honour of Tsvangirai, who he said had chosen to "work with the devil", in reference to former President Robert Mugabe.

"I had advised him not to join the unity government, but he was stubborn but democratic. He said the man [Mugabe] had tried to kill him arguing 'revenge is God's'. He told me he did not want to be president at any costs, but wanted proper democracy for his motherland.

"To Chamisa and the other leaders, do not share your chickens before you catch the hyena. Have a common goal to save Zimbabwe," he said.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions president, Peter Mutasa said Tsvangirai was a national hero and president of Zimbabwe.

"Everyone knew that he won the elections in 2008. He is president of the republic. We will not allow anyone to distort our history.

"We will not impose a leader on the MDC-T, but respect its members' wishes. However, we will impose an ideology on the party, which should be pro-working class," he said.

Namibian opposition leader McHenry Venaani, of the Popular Democratic Movement, described Tsvangirai as a "doyen" in the fight for democracy.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Chamisa, #Rally, #MDC-T

Comments

Audi a4 2004 model

Golf5 on sale

Mushrooms for sale

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Smart phones deals

Jewellery on sale

Accommodation available in harare

Nissan civilian bus


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Morgan Tsvangirai laid to rest

1 min ago | 4 Views

Gukurahundi: Walking in the deathly shadows of Kigali and Banjul

20 mins ago | 88 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and Parliament

1 hr ago | 825 Views

Tsvangirai mourners shock Mliswa

2 hrs ago | 5263 Views

New Grace Mugabe photo goes viral

2 hrs ago | 6037 Views

Zim army prepared to defend the nation

2 hrs ago | 3362 Views

Pastor blasts Tsvangirai family over wrangles

3 hrs ago | 3996 Views

Mourners nearly die on way to Tsvangirai's funeral

4 hrs ago | 6927 Views

Mourners defy heavy rains to attend Tsvangirai funeral

4 hrs ago | 5379 Views

BREAKING: Drama at Tsvangirai funeral, Khupe 'chased'

4 hrs ago | 15470 Views

A thought on Morgan Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Chamisa's ban from funeral not politically inclined - PDP official

5 hrs ago | 6784 Views

U.S. the biggest importer of endangered African wildlife trophies

7 hrs ago | 988 Views

Villagers forced to chant Zanu-PF slogans before receiving food aid

7 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Tsvangirai's widow fails to accompany body to Buhera

7 hrs ago | 7483 Views

'Give Mnangagwa an overwhelming mandate'

8 hrs ago | 2287 Views

6-man gang jailed for 72 years, seek Supreme Court appeal

8 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Killer soldier further remanded

8 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Couple loses $70,000 to 'serial fraudster'

8 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Chiwenga commands political parties to observe peace

8 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Govt moves to promote local motor industry

8 hrs ago | 899 Views

Bulawayo flash floods leave trail of destruction

8 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Potraz cracks whip on NetOne over Onefusion blunder

8 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Mugabe birthday low key event

8 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Fierce game of thrones hits Zimbabwe opposition

8 hrs ago | 780 Views

Mobile network operators directed to tackle money transfer hiccups

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Council clears Egodini for mall project to resume

8 hrs ago | 894 Views

Gogo Tsvangirai trending

8 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Banning second hand car imports not fully thought out

8 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Mnangagwa's compassionate politics good for country

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Govt starts offering STEM scholarships for teachers

8 hrs ago | 496 Views

Matabeleland communities seek apology over Gukurahundi atrocities

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zifa lift Peter Dube suspension

8 hrs ago | 221 Views

Bosso turn tables on Chicken Inn

8 hrs ago | 535 Views

Pupil bites 14 classmates

8 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mzembi freedom bid thrown out

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa to repossess Chipanga's Farm

8 hrs ago | 2420 Views

Man kills wife's lover

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Kombis banned from CBD

8 hrs ago | 949 Views

Chivayo, business partner clash

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

More drama at Tsvangirai send-off

8 hrs ago | 2062 Views

'Companies tired of bankrolling Zanu-PF'

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

Tsvangira's Freedom Square last bow

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Peter Zwide Kalanga unveiled as Ndebele King

8 hrs ago | 743 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri, Elizabeth shut out at Tsvangirai funeral

8 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Govt to proclaim bonus pay dates

8 hrs ago | 673 Views

Obert Mpofu Parly probe over missing $15bn postponed

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimra implements new strategies

8 hrs ago | 238 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days