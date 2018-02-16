Latest News Editor's Choice


'Give Mnangagwa an overwhelming mandate'

by Staff reporter
Zanu-PF should give President Mnangagwa an overwhelming mandate in the coming harmonised elections for him to have an opportunity to implement his vision for Zimbabwe, a member of the party's Politburo has said.

The revolutionary party's secretary for Environment and Tourism Prisca Mupfumira told party members in Chinhoyi recently that unity was a key ingredient to uplifting the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.

"We have one leader in the party who has been endorsed and we can already see what he is doing," she said.

"Some of the things which were not moving for some time are beginning to move again.

"Things are moving in peace and there is a new feeling in Government which has seen us ministers working on 100-day targets which are giving some of us sleepless nights. Things should be in order. People need to be patient and see where the country is going."

Mupfumira said Zanu-PF had not yet given people the green light to start campaigning, and aspiring candidates should give incumbents the space to complete their terms.

Party members, she said, should be guided by the party constitution as some of the divisions and discord emanated from failing to follow it.

"Let us go back to the basics as a party because some of the challenges we face as a party can easily be dealt with or would not arise if people have a firm understanding of the constitution," said Mupfumira.

"The party is supreme, including even to Government.

"We are in the new dispensation and the President is preaching the gospel of peace, unity and, above all, development. He is also saying we should let bygones be bygones.

"Victimisation is also a thing that should be frowned upon. Let us focus on uplifting the lives of people and the overall standing of the country."

Source - zimapers

