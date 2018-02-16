Villagers forced to chant Zanu-PF slogans before receiving food aid

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Villagers in Chiredzi were reportedly recently forced to chant Zanu PF slogans before they could be given food aid.Zimbabwe peace Project reported in its latest report that in Chiredzi West ward 3 Tshovani, a case of partisan distribution of rice aid was recorded."It was reported that while at the distribution of the rice, ward 3 Councillor Tarusenga Makamba rose before the distribution and forced all who had attended to chant Zanu PF slogans before they received their 5 kg share of the rice," said ZPP."The councillor is alleged to have singled out two residents Auxillia Mangezi and Agness Makamure who he accused of being opposition supporters and denied them rice."