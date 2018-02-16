Chamisa's ban from funeral not politically inclined - PDP official

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

People's Democratic Party deputy Secretary General George Mkhwanazi has said the ban of MDC-T Acting President from his late leader Morgan Tsvangirai's funeral by the late's mother could have not been political motivated but otherwise.Tsvangirai's mother Lydia said she will commit suicide if her son's widow Elizabeth and Chamisa attend.Mkhwananzi said Tsvangirai's mother's threats were possible with any mother who has lost a child through death."I'm convinced beyond doubt that Honourable Nelson Chamisa's prevention from participation in the funeral processes of the late MDC T President, Morgan Tsvangirai, has absolutely nothing to do with politics. You only get that kind of emotional outburst from a dead person's mother when you have had something to do with her child's death or invaded their family private space; not politics," reads Mkhwananzi's Facebook post.MKhwananzi said the family's aversion to Chamisa is most likely linked to his relationship with Elizabeth, not addressing mourners at Harvest House, not wanting to succeed his boss.He said Chamisa could have invaded Tsvangirai 's most private space. He probably did a "Dali Mpofu act" by tampering with the "family's key points.Mkhwananzi said there is no way the family could target Chamisa for wanting to succeed Tsvangirai but still entertain Elias Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe's bids for the same position."Those who believe that the family members were captured by MaKhupe and Mudzuri are superstitious. Chamisa must have offended the family in a peculiar way and God knows how," he added through a Facebook post.Tsvangirai died in South Africa at a medical centre on Wednesday and will be buried at his rural home in Buhera on today.