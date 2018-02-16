BREAKING: Drama at Tsvangirai funeral, Khupe 'chased'

News / National

by Staff Reporter

There are reports that vice president of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Thokozani Khupe and the party's secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora have been allegedly chased from their late leader Morgan Tsvangirai's funeral in Buhera.According to Zim Media review Khupe and Mwonzora had to be escorted by police."MDC-T leaders Mwonzora and Khupe under police escort. MDC-T supporters have reportedly chased them away from Tsvangirai's funeral in Buhera," @ZimMediaReview said via Twitter.Zimbabweans on social media have accused the party's Acting President Nelson Chamisa of hiring thugs to chase Khupe and Mwonzora away.