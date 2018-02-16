News / National
BREAKING: Drama at Tsvangirai funeral, Khupe 'chased'
4 hrs ago | Views
There are reports that vice president of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Thokozani Khupe and the party's secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora have been allegedly chased from their late leader Morgan Tsvangirai's funeral in Buhera.
According to Zim Media review Khupe and Mwonzora had to be escorted by police.
"MDC-T leaders Mwonzora and Khupe under police escort. MDC-T supporters have reportedly chased them away from Tsvangirai's funeral in Buhera," @ZimMediaReview said via Twitter.
Zimbabweans on social media have accused the party's Acting President Nelson Chamisa of hiring thugs to chase Khupe and Mwonzora away.
According to Zim Media review Khupe and Mwonzora had to be escorted by police.
"MDC-T leaders Mwonzora and Khupe under police escort. MDC-T supporters have reportedly chased them away from Tsvangirai's funeral in Buhera," @ZimMediaReview said via Twitter.
Zimbabweans on social media have accused the party's Acting President Nelson Chamisa of hiring thugs to chase Khupe and Mwonzora away.
Source - Byo24News